Police Commission February and March meeting recap

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met for their monthly meeting on Feb. 24 and March 17 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Building.

During the February meeting, the following members were present: Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown) and Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove). Guests included Cody White, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) attorney; CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, and Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agent Norman Reed Jr.

Chief Neadeau presented the monthly CIPD report for February. Reed presented the monthly ALE report. Reed shared that there is a Crisis Intervention Training scheduled for March 23.

The commission shared that following community concerns over alleged ongoing nuisance and criminal activity from a specific resident, the Attorney General’s office clarified that two public nuisance convictions are required before property forfeiture can be pursued through Tribal Council.

During the March meeting, the following members were present: Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown) and Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove). Vice Chairperson Crowe conducted the meeting in Chairperson Lossiah’s absence. Guests included Brooklyn Brown, Cherokee One Feather reporter; Cody White, CIPD attorney; and CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau.

Chief Neadeau provided the monthly CIPD report for March. Chief Neadeau shared that CIPD has an Indian Dinner fundraiser coming up March 19 at 11am. Contact information is (828)359-6600.

Queen shared that Wayohi community members are concerned about littering in the backwoods. Chief Neadeau said she would talk to her officers about increasing monitoring.

Chief Neadeau also shared that the Investigations team is scheduling a “Coffee with a Cop” community meet and greet, date TBD.

The report was approved with a motion by Johnson seconded by Rosario.

Rodriguez shared that Chief Justice Bradley Letts would be attending the police commission meetings in April and May to provide an update on court expansion plans.

Johnson shared that he would be contacting the Roads Commission to discuss road safety concerns in Kolanvyi, his community.

The meeting adjourned with a motion by Parker seconded by Rosario.