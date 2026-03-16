OBITUARY: Kellie Ann Bridgeman

Kellie Ann Bridgeman, born on Sept. 7, 1976, in Haywood County, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Kellie’s life was defined by her deep love for her family, friends, and the animals she cherished. Kellie’s passions included camping, immersing herself in music, embarking on road trips filled with adventure, unleashing her creativity through crafts, and losing herself in the pages of a good book.

She is survived by her father, Alan Bridgeman; her sister, Amanda Bridgeman; her niece, Madison Lane; and her best friends, Darren Webb and Kristie Loyer. Kellie also leaves behind several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Helen Sneed Bridgeman, and her cherished grandparents, Mack and Melitia Saunooke Sneed, and Eugenia and Sherman Bridgeman.

A visitation was held in her honor at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva, N.C. on Friday, March 13. Family and friends were invited to come together to remember Kellie’s life, celebrating the impact she had on all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Qualla Volunteer Fire department or to Easterseals https://eastersealsport.com/donate-now/

An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com