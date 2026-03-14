This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather reporter
Zuni youth enrichment project kicking off
From March 16 to 19, eight Zuni youth will embark on a backpacking trip through their ancestral homelands in the Grand Canyon National Park.
Read more:
https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/zuni-youth-enrichment-project-to-connect-with-ancestral-homelands-on-grand-canyon-backpacking-trip/
Okla. Senator Markwayne Mullin receives DHS appointment
President Donald J. Trump recently appointed Okla. Senator and Cherokee Nation citizen Markwayne Mullin as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Read more: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/who-is-markwayne-mullin-trumps-new-pick-for-dhs
Alaska Native community rebuilding after Typhoon Halong
Residents in Kipnuk, Alaska are still waiting to return to their homes after Typhoon Halong devastated their community in October 2025.
Read more: https://ictnews.org/news/post-typhoon-halong-contamination-threatens-subsistence-drinking-water-a-move-back-home/