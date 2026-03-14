This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather reporter

Zuni youth enrichment project kicking off

From March 16 to 19, eight Zuni youth will embark on a backpacking trip through their ancestral homelands in the Grand Canyon National Park.

Read more:

https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/zuni-youth-enrichment-project-to-connect-with-ancestral-homelands-on-grand-canyon-backpacking-trip/

Okla. Senator Markwayne Mullin receives DHS appointment

President Donald J. Trump recently appointed Okla. Senator and Cherokee Nation citizen Markwayne Mullin as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/who-is-markwayne-mullin-trumps-new-pick-for-dhs

Alaska Native community rebuilding after Typhoon Halong

Residents in Kipnuk, Alaska are still waiting to return to their homes after Typhoon Halong devastated their community in October 2025.

Read more: https://ictnews.org/news/post-typhoon-halong-contamination-threatens-subsistence-drinking-water-a-move-back-home/