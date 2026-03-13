OBITUARY: Lola Owl Blankenship

Lola Owl Blankenship, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. She was born on June 5, 1960, in Toombs County, Ga., and spent most of her life in Cherokee, N.C., where she built a life centered on family, friendship, and laughter.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nell Owl; her beloved husband, Jack Ray Blankenship; her daughter, Misty Marie Blythe; and her sister, Linda Sue Arch.

She will be remembered as one of the funnest aunts anyone could grow up with. Lola had a gift for bringing people together, often around a table where she happily taught her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends how to play various card games. Those moments of laughter, friendly competition, and storytelling became cherished memories for everyone lucky enough to sit across from her.

Lola wore her heart on her sleeve and believed deeply that family wasn’t always defined by blood. That belief was reflected in the close bonds she shared with her best friends, Cathey Woodard, Shirley Taylor, and Karen Larch, who were like sisters to her.

She leaves behind her grandchildren, Logan Blankenship (Maggie) and Emily Blankenship, and her son-in-law, Sam Blythe. She is also survived by additional children, Dennis Blankenship, Leroy Blankenship, Tony Blankenship, and Denise Neesam.

Lola also leaves behind her favorite aunt, Louise Thigpen; her favorite niece, April Bird (Angela might disagree); and her favorite great-niece, Angel Kirby (“favorite” according to them). She loved her Georgia and Cherokee families so much. Additional surviving family members include her brother-in-law, Robert Arch, and siblings Gerrelle Bazemore Owl and Jason (Hattie) Owl.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Owl Family Cemetery on Joe Owl Drive. Officiating will be Pastor David Watkins. Singer will be Regina Parks.

Pallbearers will be Logan Blankenship, Sam Blythe, Ike Bird, Christian Wilson, Shepherd Martin, and Josh Owl.

Lola will be remembered for her warmth, her humor, her honesty, and the way she made people feel like family. Her love, laughter, and the lessons she shared will live on in the many lives she touched. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.