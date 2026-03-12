Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks Elk Rover volunteers for 2026 Season 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking individuals to join the Elk Rover volunteer team for the upcoming season. Elk Rovers share information with visitors about safe viewing and help keep elk and visitors safe. Elk Rovers will be stationed at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center, located near Cherokee, N.C.

Volunteer duties include:

Sharing information with visitors about elk and wildlife safety

Assisting with traffic management along US 441/Newfound Gap Road

Assisting and guiding visitors

Standing and walking for extended periods

Answering general questions about the park

Interested volunteers should commit to one, four-hour afternoon shift per week on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday between May and mid-November.

All new Elk Rovers are required to attend a mandatory in-person training session in May. Additionally, volunteers will have the opportunity to learn alongside a dedicated team of experienced rovers and park rangers who will provide on-the-job training.

Interested in joining the team? Learn more at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/getinvolved/volunteer.htm