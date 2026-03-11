SPEAKING OF FAITH: Fireworks, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references:

Hebrews 12:1-3, Mark 8:34-37, Exodus Chapters 36-38

The people who glorify the skies with fireworks displays, through their service and talent, exemplify humility for us. It is the way we should live our lives, glorifying God. We are his hands and feet, and His glory is the light and action, the flashes and sounds that get all the “oooohs” and “aaaahs” from those who witness the fury. We are supposed to be the ones who light the fuses, make the cannons, and coordinate the action to give God the glory.

Do you remember who Bezalel was? Read Exodus 36 through 38 again. He was a talented man. He was likely more talented than anyone in history for his artistry and creativity. We know of many ancient artists who gained great notoriety and fame. Bezalel is hardly remembered or famous by world standards, but he was greatly honored by biblical standards for his accomplishments. God inspired him with artistic talent like no other. He was gifted immensely by God. As a result, his fame and glory are lifted to heavenly places, and his name is in the everlasting Word of God.

No one wrote about his houses, cars, or jet planes. They didn’t talk about his best-selling books or his millions in wealth. Instead, Moses wrote how Bezalel made a tabernacle, a tent temple of God that God ordered to be made to His glory. But, of course, the glory was not Bezalel’s, who we hardly remember, but to God and His Glory.

That’s humility in a nutshell when it comes to ministry. But, unfortunately, for some ministers, preachers, teachers, and musical artists, the desire for the stage becomes a sin, and the crowd’s adoration becomes a drug. None of us should wish to be on the pedestal of the crowd. We shouldn’t desire to use the pulpit or sanctuary as a springboard to glorify ourselves. Instead, we are to point to the glory of God. We are to light the fuse of the Spirit and give God the stage of light, sound, and fury.

Check yourself. What are your motives? Are you an actor? Comedian? Great Orator? Are you good at playing an instrument or singing? Check yourself, and when you conclude honestly that your heart and mind are in the right place to glorify God, His glory will manifest itself, and the fruit of the Spirit it yields will be glorious. If you find yourself on the other side of that inspection, do as you might be calling on others. Repent. Ask for forgiveness and get your priorities right. Jesus first, always.

Lord God and Father, protect those You have called into Your service. Keep Satan at bay, and don’t allow him to pull our best, brightest, and most talented down into pride and malicious motivations. Lord, protect the servants You have called to draw others unto You. Lord, I ask Your Spirit to pour generous portions of wisdom, humility, grace, and peace over those in Your service. Thank You for each one of them and for all they do for You. Amen.