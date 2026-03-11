OBITUARY: Donald A. “Duck” Brady

Donald Allen Brady, age 76, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2026 at Tsali Care Center, Cherokee, N.C. surrounded by his loving sisters. He was born on Sept. 8, 1949 to Floyd and Margaret Taylor Brady. Donald was a member of Echota Baptist Church. Donald was away from Cherokee for approximately 40 years and met the love of his life, Sandra Moore.

Donald is survived by his sisters, Mary B. Lambert (Robert), Theresa B. Tahquette, and Juanita Curtis (Darrell). Nephews, Christian Cyle Reed, Kevin McCoy; niece, Charlene McCoy all of Cherokee, N.C.; step-children, Chester Moore of Bernardsville, N.C., Larry Moore of Madison County, N.C., Jimmy Moore of Canton, N.C., and Cassie Moore of Laurens, S.C.

Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Moore Brady; his beloved mother and father, Floyd Brady and Margaret Taylor Brady; baby brother, Tony Ricky Brady; maternal grandparents, John Taylor and Nora Squirrell Taylor; paternal Grandparents, John Andy Brady and Susie Smith Brady; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Brother Joe Wolfe will officiate with burial at Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday March 13 at Crisp Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Robert Lambert, Christian Cyle Reed, Kevin McCoy, Tyler McCoy, and Tsali McCoy.

The family takes comfort in knowing Donald is in the presence of Jesus, healed, with no pain and rejoicing in eternal life.