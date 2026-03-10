Agency wins awards for Cherokee “Find Your Spirit” ad campaign

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – French West Vaughan (FWV), with Rooster Media Productions, on behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and Visit Cherokee, won several awards at the local 2025-26 American Advertising Awards Gala hosted by AAF (American Advertising Federation) of the Triangle on Thursday, March 6.

The Cherokee “Find Your Spirit” Campaign won the Mosaic Award which, according to the American Advertising Federation, “is given to the entry, from any category that best exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion. The criteria for this award are a demonstration of understanding of and sensitivity to the needs, concerns, and buying practices of multicultural audiences.”

That campaign also was awarded a Silver Addy Award.

These entries now advance to the District 3 Competition comprising all of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

EBCI Secretary of Commerce Sean Ross commented, “We have been quite pleased with the passion and energy that FWV/Rooster has brought to the role as our agency of record. The team has spent an exhaustive amount of time visiting Cherokee to better understand who we truly are as a people. And the community, in turn, has shown acceptance of the agency and has shared pieces of themselves in a collective effort to tell our story to the masses. The end result has been a series of campaigns that have scored very well and has moved the needle in an effort to create stronger awareness and impulse visits to the Qualla Boundary.”

Spencer McCoy, EBCI Destination Marketing director, said, “The French West Vaughan/Rooster Media team adds significant value to our marketing and advertising efforts. By coming to Cherokee and immersing themselves in our community, they have been able to accurately represent Cherokee to the masses. These awards are a reflection of such. Proud of the work we have been able to collaborate on and excited for further Campaign Developments.”

Rick French, FWV chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “We’re proud to see campaigns recognized that tell meaningful stories, from celebrating Native American culture to promoting public safety.”

French West Vaughn also won a Gold Addy Award for the EBCI 2024 Annual Report.