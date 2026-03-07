Resolution to change name of EBCI withdrawn

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Following a lengthy discussion, a resolution that sought to change the name of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to Eastern Cherokee Nation was withdrawn during the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) session on Thursday, March 5. Res. No. 147, submitted by former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Patrick Lambert and EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson, was withdrawn unanimously.

The resolution states, “The people known today as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are the direct descendants of the historic and original Cherokee Nation, a sovereign Indigenous nation which existed since time immemorial and maintained continuous presence and governance in the mountains of western North Carolina; and the designation ‘Eastern Band’ did not originate from Cherokee tradition, law, or self-identification, but was an external administrative label applied by federal and state officials in the 19th century to describe us, the Cherokees, who remained in the east following the Removal of 1938-39.”

It further states, “The Tribe’s incorporation under North Carolina law in 1889 cemented this externally imposed label – ‘Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ – for purposes of landholding and state governance, and not as a reflection of Cherokee cultural identity, sovereignty, or political continuity; and the Cherokee people who remained in their homeland were not a ‘band’ or subordinate segment of another tribe, but a sovereign community, led by their own leaders, living on lands acquired by themselves and on their behalf by William Holland Thomas, and continuing the governance and identity of the Cherokee Nation.”

During discussion on the resolution on Thursday, former Ugvwiyuhi Lambert noted, “This is something that I think, for our children and our grandchildren, and all future generations to be known as a nation is of vital importance.

The Cherokee Nation has even said publicly that we’re just a splinter group, we’re just a band, we’re not to be taken seriously in other words…so I think we need to take our rightful place in nations and stop being a band. Because, if you say, ‘band of the Cherokees’, then that means that we’re just a splinter group or we’re an arm of the Cherokee Nation.”

He added, “With everything that’s recently happened…it’s time to take that step and remove the colonial attachment of calling us a band whenever, really and truly, we are a nation. We have our own courts. We pass our own laws. We govern ourselves. That’s more than a band does…we’re not part of that larger government in Oklahoma. We are our own tribe, and I think it’s vitally important that we stand up and recognize that.”

Dallas Bennett, an EBCI tribal member who serves as a constituent services representative in the Office of Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley, commented, “I’m a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and I do not agree with this legislation.”

He explained his position. “First, changing the official name of this tribe is not just symbolic. It would require changing a tremendous number of things limited not only to our tribal seal, our flag, government documents, signage, legal records, and notifying countless state and federal agencies. Second, we have operated as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for generations. Under that name, we have entered into countless compacts, contracts, grants, and other legal agreements. That name carries legal weight and stability. Third, I don’t believe it sends a good message for us to suddenly change our name after all these years. Our identity as Cherokee people has remained strong and consistent. We don’t shift our identity the way other groups sometimes do. We are a sovereign people and a nation and that has never been in question. But, I believe the name we have carried for generations should remain the name we continue to stand under.”

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather said she encourages further discussion on the issue. “I have been, kind of batting this back and forth in my brain as well and, in my opinion, from where I sit, I think that nothing in English can name us. Nothing in English is who we are. And, so I think that if we are going to entertain or discuss a name change, that name change needs to come in our original language in representation of the original people, of who we’ve always been. I am in full support of talking about this and continuing this conversation. I believe that it does deserve meaningful, intentional conversation. And, I think that we absolutely should think about changing it back to our original language. Nation, band, all of those English terms, for me, don’t hit the same as our original language.”

She supports the idea of the issue going to a referendum vote. “I love the idea of going to all of our community clubs and having this discussion. I also think that I can’t determine this myself, and I don’t think that this body should determine this. I think if we’re going to talk about us being a nation or a community, or whatever we want to call…the people – we’re actually the people – that the people need to make this determination. It does need to go to, I believe, a referendum and I also think that there needs to be some constitutional talk that is included with this conversation. We are in the process of writing our own constitution.”

Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper said he agrees with Rep. Feather. “We are elected by our constituents to make decisions, but this is a decision that all members of the tribe should have a say in. And, for us to sit here and put our own personal interests forward to what we want to do here, I just think that’s out of place.”

He further stated, “There are legal ramifications. There are financial ramifications. These are put in place for a reason and to say that we should just wave our hands and change our name on a whim, I don’t believe that that’s our duty. We give these types of decisions to the people.”

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle said he didn’t agree with the proposed name change. On the issue of the words ‘band’ and ‘nation’, he commented, “The band says a local unit. Well, if that’s the case then we are a band because we are local in the place we originated.”

He added, “My people are saying no. I even had a text a while ago that a referendum would be a waste of money.

Myself, personally, I don’t agree with it…I’ve probably gotten more comments on this than anything that’s ever been on the agenda since I’ve been on Council, going on my ninth year here.”

Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks commented, “With the feedback that I’ve had, it’s not been positive. But, I will say, it’s good to talk about these kinds of things. I think it’s very important.

We went through a period of time to where we are now ‘citizens’, and I’ve never had a comfort level with that. I’m a community member. I’m a tribal member. And, at the end of the day, principally, I’m an enrolled member. But, we’ve all got perspective. That is my perspective. I’m a member. I’m not a citizen. That’s just the way I look at it. But, I think this is triggering really good conversation.”

He further said, “There would be a lot to change – agreements and contracts and everything that we do at the federal level would have to change. This is not an easy task.”