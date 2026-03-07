OBITUARY: Mrs. Bambi Lynn Sneed

Aug. 30, 1959 – March 4, 2026

Mrs. Bambi Lynn Sneed, a woman whose life was defined by love, culture, compassion, and unwavering devotion to her family and community, passed from this world leaving behind a legacy that will continue to shine for generations. Born Bambi Lynn Armachain on Aug. 30, 1959, in Oceana, W.V., she was the cherished daughter of William and Edith Armachain. She carried with her the pride and strength of her Native American heritage, honoring her culture and community in Cherokee, North Carolina, with grace, dignity, and joy.

Bambi lived a life of service. She graduated from Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. on May 23, 1987, from the Department of Nursing, and soon after became a Registered Nurse, certified by the North Carolina Board of Nursing on Aug. 19, 1987. She dedicated countless hours to the Cherokee Indian Hospital, caring for her people with skill, compassion, and a heart full of purpose. Her patients felt safe in her presence, and her coworkers admired her dedication to healing and helping others.

On March 30, 1990, in Walhalla, S.C., Bambi married the love of her life, James “Dike” Sneed. Their love story was one of devotion, laughter, and partnership. When Dike fell in love with Bambi, he also fell in love with her two daughters, Shondi and Hannah, who were already the center of her world. He embraced them wholeheartedly, loving them as his own from the very beginning. He often spoke of how blessed he felt—not only to marry Bambi, but to gain two daughters who brought joy, purpose, and pride into his life. Together, Bambi and Dike built a home filled with warmth, tradition, humor, and unconditional love.

Bambi’s family continued to grow, and her grandchildren became the light of her life. She cherished each one deeply: Dylan Girty, Grae Crowe (Rayna), Jace Girty (Amber), Jeffrey Girty (Lele), Josh Girty, Jensen Mintz (Tye), Rhyan Girty (Mike), and Jogeta Panther. Every grandchild held a special place in her heart, and she poured her love, wisdom, and laughter into each of them.

Her joy expanded even further with her great-grandchildren, who brought her endless smiles and pride: Walela, Raylyn, Jabari, Grayson, Lonnie, Ridley, Layana, Riley, Jrue, and Rhemi. She also holds in her arms in heaven her precious great-grandchild, Baby Mintz, born into eternity.

Bambi’s family circle also includes her son-in-law, Jeff Thompson, who loved and respected her deeply and shared in the joy of being part of the family she nurtured.

A woman of many passions, Bambi loved UNC Chapel Hill basketball, cheering with unmatched enthusiasm. She had a remarkable sense of humor—quick, bright, and unforgettable—able to lift spirits and spark laughter wherever she went. Her creativity flowed through her love of Cherokee arts, especially beadwork, pottery, and crafting brimmed hats with traditional flair. Through her hands, she preserved culture, beauty, and memory.

She was a proud Native American woman, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a gifted nurse, and a keeper of tradition. She lived with purpose, loved without hesitation, and gave of herself freely. Her presence was a blessing; her absence leaves a space that cannot be filled.

She is survived by her loving husband, James “Dike” Sneed; her daughters, Shondi (Jeff Thompson) and Hannah; her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren; and a community forever touched by her kindness, humor, and spirit.

Though she has journeyed on, the love she gave, the lives she healed, and the traditions she carried will continue to shine brightly. Her story is one of strength, devotion, and heart—a story that will be carried forward by those who loved her most.

May her memory be a blessing, and may her spirit continue to guide and protect her family always.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Brother Neil Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at the Campbell Sneed Cemetery in Cherokee, NC. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Dylan Girty, Grae Crowe, Jace Girty, Jeffery Girty, Josh Girty, Tye Mintz, and Mike Hernandez.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.