Untreated Wastewater Discharge reported in Oconaluftee River Basin

Submitted by Cherokee Water & Sewer Program

CHEROKEE, NC – In accordance with North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C, the Cherokee Water & Sewer Department is reporting an untreated wastewater discharge that occurred on March 5.

The incident involved an estimated 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater, resulting from a discharge at 319 Big Cove Rd. The wastewater entered the Oconaluftee River, located in the Oconaluftee River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on March 5 and is currently reviewing the matter.

For more information regarding this incident, please contact the Cherokee Water & Sewer Programs at (828) 359-6106.