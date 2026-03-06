Growing and growing: Per capita distribution approved from cannabis sales

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Myrtle Driver Johnson, Beloved Woman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), made history by making the first legal purchase of cannabis in the State of North Carolina on April 20, 2024 when she purchased several cannabis products at the grand opening of the Great Smoky Cannabis Company dispensary, located in Cherokee, N.C. Now, two years later to the day, EBCI tribal members will see the fruits of the labor from that cannabis operation in the form of a per capita distribution.

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved Ord. No. 112 (2026) during its regular session on Thursday, March 5, 2026 which amends Cherokee Code Chapter 117 “to provide for the distribution of certain revenues from Qualla Enterprises, LLC to the Tribe and tribal members”.

The Great Smoky Cannabis Company is run by Qualla Enterprises, LLC, an entity of the EBCI. It opened for medical cannabis sales on April 20, 2024. Adult-use (21+) cannabis sales to EBCI tribal members and members of other federally recognized tribes began on July 4, 2024; and sales of adult-use cannabis for everyone began on Sept. 7, 2024. Qualla Enterprises, LLC operates both the dispensary and a cannabis farm located in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) in Cherokee, N.C.

Forrest Parker, Qualla Enterprises, LLC general manager, told the One Feather, “Qualla Enterprises is proud to announce a per capita distribution to enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, beginning on April 20, 2026. This milestone reflects a vision that has guided our work from the very beginning.

When Qualla Enterprises was established, our purpose was clear: to build a sustainable economic engine that would create diverse opportunities, strengthen our tribal resources, and return meaningful benefits directly to our community. From day one, our goal has been to ensure that the success of this enterprise translates into real value for the members of our community.

This distribution is one significant step in that journey–and a testament to the power of our sovereignty. By reinvesting the success of this industry into our people, we are working to create long-term stability and generational wealth for our community. We are demonstrating what is possible for an industry built by and for the Cherokee people.”

Parker added, “We are grateful to the many tribal leaders, employees, partners, and community members who helped make this vision a reality. Their commitment and hard work have helped transform an ambitious idea into a thriving enterprise that enhances the welfare of our people. We must continue on our path to strengthen our sovereignty and solidarity from within our own community.

As we move forward, Qualla Enterprises remains dedicated to responsible growth, transparency, and continued reinvestment in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. We are committed to supporting our community today, while creating opportunities for generations to come.”

Information from the EBCI tribal government website (ebci.gov) states, “The first Qualla Enterprises per capita payments will be issued on April 20, 2026. Going forward, these payments will be made annually in April with the specific issuance date being determined each year. If a member is enrolled in the GenWell program, they will receive the payment as GenWell, and it will not be taxed. If the adult is not enrolled in the GenWell program, they will receive the payment as per capita and be subjective to taxes. We will not withhold taxes from this payment, but if the member receives this payment as per capita and they receive a 2026 1099, this payment will be included as taxable income on the 1099.”

It further states, “The Finance Office will make the payment in the method that we have on file via a mailed check or a direct deposit. The deadline to make direct deposit changes at the Finance Office for this payment is March 20, 2026. The deadline to make mailing address changes at the Enrollment Office for this payment is March 13, 2026.”

It continues, “No garnishments will be withheld from this first payment. We will re-visit this issue to determine whether garnishments will be withheld from the April 2027 distribution. Distributions to minors and incompetents will be held in a Qualla Minors Fund account.”

That information further states on the Qualla Minors Fund, “Distributions from the Qualla Minors Fund account will occur annually on the same day that Qualla Enterprises per capita payments are made. To qualify for the payment, minors must have received a gaming per capita/GenWell payment in December of the previous calendar year. The first distribution from the Qualla Minors Fund will be in April 2027.”

If you have any further questions regarding this per capita distribution, call (828) 359-7065.