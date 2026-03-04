OBITUARY: Rebecca ‘Becca’ Suzanne Crowe

Rebecca ‘Becca’ Suzanne Crowe, 42, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Rebecca was born on June 14, 1983, in Sylva, N.C., to her parents Nikki Moore and the late Clayton Crowe. She lived in the Birdtown community and was proud of her heritage. She attended Grace Academy Church in Cherokee.

Becca was a loving mother to three children, Evie, Adam, and Olly, who were her pride and joy. Her beloved fur babies, Snickers, Aysa, and Zipp, also meant so much to her. She enjoyed joking around and making people smile. Her contagious laugh lifted the spirits of anyone who heard it. She was an excellent food and beverage server at various places in Cherokee. Her hobbies included being outdoors, researching conspiracies, watching comedy shows, and doing arts and crafts. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Rebecca was predeceased by her father, Clayton Crowe.

She is survived by her mother, Nikki Moore; her son, Adam Cotterman; her daughters, Evelyn and Olivia Cotterman; her sisters, Heather Hoyle and Cherise Maples; and her loving partner, Austin Lambert.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Andrew Brooks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Birdtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.