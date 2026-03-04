EBCI seeking grant funding for three economic development projects

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is seeking $50 million in grants for three economic development projects on the Qualla Boundary (Cherokee, N.C.). During a special called session on Tuesday, March 3, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved Res. No. 134 (2026) which approves “The EBCI Division of Commerce, as the lead agency in a coalition with Kituwah Structured Services LLC, is authorized to apply for and accept funds from the EDA (U.S. Economic Development Administration) in the estimated amount of $50,000,000 for a total project amount of $71,724,300 for FY2026-28”.

The resolution was submitted by Brandi Claxton, EBCI secretary of treasury, who said that the EDA will look at each of three projects independently and could award funding for one, two, or all three. She added, “For this grant, if we are awarded it, we can make changes to the design as long as still fits the overall use. So, what we have submitted in the application is not set in stone.”

The three projects, as outlined in Exhibit A in Res. No. 134, include:

Qualla Commons at the old Cherokee Elementary School site

at the old Cherokee Elementary School site Total Project Cost: $34,959,300

Total Tribal Portion: $14,371,300

Federal Grant Portion: $20,588,000

Movie Theatre Expansion

Total Project Cost: $14,615,000

Total Tribal Portion: $2,923,000

Federal Grant Portion: $11,692,000

Resort Hotel next to the old Cherokee Elementary School site

next to the old Cherokee Elementary School site Total Project Cost: $22,150,000

Total Tribal Portion: $4,430,000

Federal Grant Portion: $17,720,000

Dinilawigi Taline Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Vice Chairman) David Wolfe made the motion to pass Res. No. 134 and stated, “We had discussions on these, lengthy discussions, and all three are noble projects that we’ve been looking forward to moving and trying to get the funds to do these, and this grant would certainly help in those endeavors.”

Sean Ross, EBCI secretary of commerce, spoke about the project for the old Cherokee Elementary School site. “We’re in the process of finalizing renderings for this space based on the CEDs (Community Economic Development) report and some of the needs, wants, and wishes of the community which we’ve incorporated into this space. This space encapsulates 22.5 acres. It is in and around the elementary school site.”

Within that space, Secretary Ross said they are planning a splash pad, an ice rink, a bicycle pump track, an alpine coaster, a satellite Indian Village including pavilions and demonstration area, a retail sector in the middle of the space, artist studios, a food truck area, a zip line and ropes course, an enhanced riverwalk space, and additional green space.

He noted, “We can make adjustments within this, but just be mindful that it has to be within the realm, due to the grant parameters, of economic development.”

Jeremiah Wiggins, Kituwah LLC chief investment and analytics officer, said the resort hotel will be a 90-key operation from one of the three major brands – Wyndham, Marriot, and Hilton.

He also spoke on the expansion of the theatre property. “The other component would be a family entertainment center which would be an expansion of the existing theatre property that is already there – 20,000 square feet consisting of 10,400 square feet of sports simulators, VR rooms – six golf, six baseball, one VR; 5,625 square foot 75-unit redemption arcade; and a 3,900 square foot two-meal period, casual dining restaurant, 155 seats.”

Nine of the Dinilawigi representatives voted to approve Res. No. 134. Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee Co.) Rep. Michael Smoker and Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer were absent. Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather abstained noting prior to the vote, “I’m going to abstain from this vote until I can hear back from my community.”