Ask a Therapist – Are we all just overstimulated?

By BROOKE BARRETT, LMCHC

Question: I keep finding that I am more frustrated lately with little things. I get mad and annoyed so much easier and by the end of the day I am so tired I just feel defeated. I didn’t used to be like this. What is happening?

Answer: If you find yourself snapping over small things, feeling irritated by normal noise, or completely drained by the end of the day, you may be overstimulated.

Part of the reason so many of us feel overstimulated isn’t a personal flaw, but the reality of the world we live in. We are living in a time of constant input. Our phones deliver news, messages, alerts, and opinions all day long, and we are reachable by almost anyone at any time. There are very few natural stopping points anymore. Work follows us home. Conversations continue late into the evening. Even rest often comes with a screen attached. In earlier generations, stimulation had clearer limits and more built-in quiet. Today, our nervous systems are processing more information in a single day than many people once experienced in a week. It’s not surprising that our mind and bodies feel overloaded.

Overstimulation happens when your nervous system takes in more input than it can process. That input isn’t just sound. It’s screens, conversations, multitasking, responsibility, emotional stress, and being “on” for other people. When it doesn’t let up, your body changes into protection mode.

That’s when everything feels louder, closer, and waaaay more irritating. You may feel exhausted but wired. Think “Tired but Wired”. Your system may crave silence.

Most of us rarely experience true quiet anymore. Even our downtime involves doom scrolling, watching, listening, or planning. Depending on your home at any moment your brain is processing a dog barking, tv on, phone ringing, people talking, and a toddler biting your foot all at the same time. Or is that just me?? Either way, consider the amount of information the brain is processing even in your “down time”. Over time, your nervous system stays on high alert. And eventually, it runs out of capacity.

Overstimulated Self Check In:

Have small sounds or interruptions felt unusually sharp or irritating lately?

Do I feel more edgy at the end of the day than I do in the morning?

Do I feel exhausted but still restless or “on edge”?

Have I been reaching for more caffeine to push through the day?

When was the last time I sat for even a few minutes without a screen, conversation, or background noise?

Does my body feel tense, tight, or easily startled?

The solution doesn’t have to be a big gesture of going full “off grid wilderness mode”. It’s intentional. Lower the volume where you can. Turn off background noise. Dim the lights. Put the phone down for ten minutes. Step outside. Take a slow breath with a longer exhale than inhale. Small reductions in input help your body reset.

Needing less stimulation doesn’t mean you can’t keep up, It means your nervous system needs recovery.

Truthfully, we were never meant to be “on” all the time. Small changes can have big results.

Have a mental health or relationship question? Submit anonymously to Ask a Therapist at asktherapistbrooke@gmail.com. Your question might help others too.

**This column is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are in crisis, please reach out to a licensed mental health provider or dial 911