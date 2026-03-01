OBITUARY: Rebecca Hillane Lambert

Rebecca Hillane Lambert, age 69, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Born on May 26, 1956, to Hilliard and Thadress Green Sneed.

Hillane married the love of her life, Sam Lambert, and together they shared 47 years of love, family, and God’s grace. Hillane especially cherished her children and grandchildren, who will carry forward her legacy of faith and compassion.

Hillane is survived by her husband, Sam Lambert; father, Hilliard (Sandra) Sneed; daughters, Rachel Lambert, Lindsay Lambert (Bill) and Stella (Chris) Watkins; daughter-in-law, Leysa Lambert; grandchildren, Sammy Lambert, Jonathan Saylor, Kellin Blankenship, Christian Saylor, Elias Blankenship, Ashton Saylor, Landon and Maddy Watkins; brothers, Ernest-Cub (Carlene) Sneed, Paul (Robin) Sneed, Jeff (Shondi) and Will Thompson; sisters, Sally (Fred) Penick and Lisa (Ed) Weatherford; brothers-in-law, Ted (Stephanie) Lambert and Raymond Owle, Johnnie Stephens; and special lifelong friend Aneva Turtle Hagberg; and many nieces and nephews.

Hillane was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Thadress Green Sneed; son, Jimmy Lambert; sisters, Ava Sneed and Deborah (Mouse) Thompson; brother-in-law, Michael Lambert and sister-in-law, Madge Owle.

Hillane spent 40 years working as a Registered nurse. She served as the Health Service Administrator Representative on the Hospital Board for over 16 years. She was also the Director of Unity for many years. She was known for her dedication, leadership, compassion, excellence and her work touched the lives of many, especially in children and other vulnerable populations and she was a constant advocate in the field of behavioral and mental health. She approached every task with integrity and a servant’s heart.

Hillane loved her flower garden, baking delicious cakes and her family most of all. Those who knew Hillane will remember her for her kindness, generosity, strength and her great sense of humor.

A celebration of Hillane’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 3. The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m. at Olivet United Methodist Church. Pastors Ben Bushyhead and John Ferree will preside. The family takes comfort in knowing that Hillane is now in the presence of Jesus, healed, with no pain and rejoicing in eternal life.

“Her children rise up and bless her, her husband also and praises her.” Proverbs 31:28