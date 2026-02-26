A passion for politics: Grayson Mathis’ extraordinary collection of political signatures

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Grayson Mathis is a 13-year-old member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) attending North Carolina Cyber Academy. He has a passion for politics and history, and he has begun a massive project of collecting signatures from politicians, and some celebrities, amassing nearly a hundred in a little over a year.

In January 2025, Mathis began requesting signatures by mail for politicians across the United States, from district representatives to the President of the United States to the presidents of foreign countries, and even Larry the Cable Guy. He even received a Christmas Card from King Charles. He also collects and distributes challenge and service patches and coins for law enforcement and veterans.

Mathis’ favorite mail he’s received is from Ralph Norman, U.S. representative for South Carolina’s fifth congressional district. His most recent mail came from Johnny Depp, with an autographed photo of the actor as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

“My goal is to do all 435 members of the House of Representatives, all 100 senators, and the cabinet,” he said.

Mathis says he would like to be a historian. He enjoys learning about the Titanic and U.S. history. He said he might run for a seat in the House of Representatives one day.

For now, Mathis is doing his civic duty by volunteering to stuff mailers and assist during elections, following the news, and reading up on his representatives.

One signature he could not obtain, but got close enough, was the CIA. “I requested an autograph from the director of the CIA, and they wrote me a letter back and said they couldn’t send autographs out, but they sent me a drawstring bag with a notebook in it, some flyers on the CIA, a pen and a notepad.”

Mathis’ family travels with him to historic sites and meet and greets with politicians. He visited Washington D.C. when he was younger but would like to go again soon. The signature he hopes to receive next is the Speaker of the House, and/or the Vice President of the United States.