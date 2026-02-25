Georgia’s Maxwell Guo wins gold in record-breaking World Series of Poker Main Event at Harrah’s Cherokee

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The World Series of Poker (WSOP), the world’s most prestigious brand in poker, awarded $9.7 million during its most recent Circuit tour stop at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in western North Carolina, which ran Feb. 12-23. And the largest payday of all was secured by tournament rookie Maxwell Guo, took down the Main Event for over $380,000.

Maxwell Guo, from Alpharetta, Ga., won the Main Event at the recent World Series of Poker (WSOP) circuit stop in Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C. (Photo by Poker.org)

“I feel pretty good,” Guo shared with Poker.org following his win.  “I’m still kind of processing everything. I still feel a lot of adrenaline from the whole day. I think it’ll kind of hit me later.”

Guo, from Alpharetta, Ga., primarily plays cash-game poker. This one was only his third-ever tournament attempt, and he happened to be a part of the largest Main Event in history at Harrah’s Cherokee, a casino that has been hosting WSOP Circuits since 2013.

The newly crowned champion outlasted a record 1,824-entry field in the latest installment of the WSOP Circuit Cherokee Main Event. The massive turnout generated a $2.7 million prize pool, surpassing the $2 million guarantee, and culminated in a career-defining triumph, with Guo capturing the coveted gold ring and the grand prize of $386,231.

Beyond the Main Event, the 12-day poker festival saw other standout winners grabbing six-figure payouts, including three-time Super Bowl Champion Richard Seymour, who took down the $2,200 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller.

Other winners included:

  • Event #2 Mini Main: Jones Jesse; Springfield, Mo.; $179,655
  • Event #7 Monster Stack: Justin Harvell; Nashville, Tenn.; $141,126
  • Event #17 High Roller: Richard Seymour; Suwanee, Ga.; $106,577

 

  • Poker.org release