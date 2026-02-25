Georgia’s Maxwell Guo wins gold in record-breaking World Series of Poker Main Event at Harrah’s Cherokee

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The World Series of Poker (WSOP), the world’s most prestigious brand in poker, awarded $9.7 million during its most recent Circuit tour stop at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in western North Carolina, which ran Feb. 12-23. And the largest payday of all was secured by tournament rookie Maxwell Guo, took down the Main Event for over $380,000.

“I feel pretty good,” Guo shared with Poker.org following his win. “I’m still kind of processing everything. I still feel a lot of adrenaline from the whole day. I think it’ll kind of hit me later.”

Guo, from Alpharetta, Ga., primarily plays cash-game poker. This one was only his third-ever tournament attempt, and he happened to be a part of the largest Main Event in history at Harrah’s Cherokee, a casino that has been hosting WSOP Circuits since 2013.

The newly crowned champion outlasted a record 1,824-entry field in the latest installment of the WSOP Circuit Cherokee Main Event. The massive turnout generated a $2.7 million prize pool, surpassing the $2 million guarantee, and culminated in a career-defining triumph, with Guo capturing the coveted gold ring and the grand prize of $386,231.

Beyond the Main Event, the 12-day poker festival saw other standout winners grabbing six-figure payouts, including three-time Super Bowl Champion Richard Seymour, who took down the $2,200 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller.

Other winners included:

Event #2 Mini Main: Jones Jesse; Springfield, Mo.; $179,655

Event #7 Monster Stack: Justin Harvell; Nashville, Tenn.; $141,126

Event #17 High Roller: Richard Seymour; Suwanee, Ga.; $106,577