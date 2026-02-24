Prescribed fire operations planned for EBCI tribal lands

Submitted by Eastern Region BIA Cherokee Agency

The Eastern Cherokee Agency BIA and US Wildland Fire Service are planning to implement multiple prescribed fire operations in the Tribal Reserve, Tribal Wildlife openings, and on possessory holder land, starting Feb. 24 through April 15.

Officials noted, “Daily weather conditions and recent precipitation will determine the exact date of ignitions. There may be an abundance of smoke in the area during this period. The Cherokee Agency BIA and USWFS fire team appreciates your understanding. Thank you for your patience during these important activities.”

The 6,111-acre Tribal Reserve Area is primarily composed of mixed hardwoods, Pine, Spruce, Mountain Laurel, and Rhododendron, along with numerous medicinal and culturally significant species, streams, and riparian zones.

Fire Managers want to emphasize the importance of prescribed burn operations and their significant benefits to the Eastern Cherokee landscape and cultural resources.

Prescribed fire will be used where past fire exclusion has caused adverse fuel loading and succession from Oak-Hickory dominant forest type to mesic (Poplar, Maple, Rhododendron). Prescribed fire plays a vital role in restoring, maintaining, and enhancing habitat of native plants, animals as well as threatened, endangered, and culturally significant species.

Using prescribed fire as a land management tool can also reduce the risk of wildfires to communities and developed areas.

These prescribed Fire units are thoughtfully planned with input and ecological objectives from the EBCI Natural Resources Department/ Fish & Wildlife.

Tribal reserve Burn units:

Dobson Ridge RX

Lickstone Ridge 2 RX

Flat Bald west RX

Jenkins Ridge RX

Middle ridge South, middle ridge NW RX

Possessory holder unit:

Lewis RX – Birdtown

For questions and concerns, please contact: Eastern Region BIA Cherokee Agency/ USWFS Fire Prevention Specialist Evan-Marie Petit at (707) 684-6544, evan.petit@bia.gov