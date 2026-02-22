OBITUARY: James “Matt” Barnes

James “Matt” Barnes, 68, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation.

James “Matt” was born on Aug. 12, 1957, in Alameda County, Calif. He lived many years in Florida before moving to Cherokee, N.C. James was a member of Yellowhill Baptist Church and was saved by Preacher Roland Whitaker. He was preceded in death by his mom, Louisa Crowe Barnes; sisters, Marion Sherrill and Cindy Crowe; brother, Clayton Crowe; and son, Ronald Stevie Barnes.

James is survived by his son, Jordan Price of Minnesota; sisters, Esther Barnes of Cherokee and Edwina Jones(Kermit) of Lexington, N.C.; and grandchildren, Joseph, Isabella, and Little Stevie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Azure ” Blondie” Gaston, along with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Burgess-Oocumma Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.