EBCI wrestlers compete at State; Cherokee High School tallies two State placers

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pippa Welch (women’s 152, third place) and Levi Tramper (HWT, fourth place) from Cherokee High School, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), competed in the 2026 NCHSAA State Championship Tournament held Feb. 19 to Feb. 22 in Greensboro Coliseum.

Six members of the EBCI from other schools also competed: Robbinsville High School’s Ayden Conley (men’s 126), Jeremiah Phillips (men’s 165, third place), and Myah Winfrey (women’s 145, third place); Smoky Mountain High School’s Isabella Chapa (women’s 165); Swain Co. High School’s Madison Mashburn (women’s 126) and Kobe Mashburn (men’s 144). EBCI first descendant Landon Pope won first place in the 4A (men’s 215) NCHSAA State Championship. Robbinsville High School also won the Individual 1A/2A Team State Championship and the 1A/2A Dual Team State Championship, with wrestling efforts from Conley and Phillips securing both victories.

Welch, a senior for the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves), took third after a win by points in the first round, a loss in the semifinals, a win by pin in the consolations, and a final victory in the third-place match. With that victory, Welch became the highest state placer in Cherokee High School women’s wrestling history. Welch was named the Smoky Mountain Conference Co-Wrestler of the Year with Swain Co.’s Claire Ball.

Tramper, a sophomore for the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves), took fourth after a loss in ultimate tiebreaker in the first round, a win by pin in consolations, another win by pin to head to the third-place match, and a loss in ultimate tiebreaker in the third-place match.

Coached by head coach Todd Odom, and assistant coaches Adam Jaimez and Roger Neadeau, Cherokee wrestling wraps up a successful season with a great run at state. The Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi had nine wrestlers qualify for regionals. They also won the Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament Championship, as well as the Osley B. Saunooke Memorial Invitational, qualified for the State Dual Team Championship, and placed second in the Smoky Mountain Conference Dual Team Championship. The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi qualified for the Dual Team State Playoffs and had twelve wrestlers qualify for regionals. Cherokee wrestling ends the 2025-26 season with Welch and Tramper qualifying and placing in the state meet.