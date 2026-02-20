OBITUARY: Dawn “Sissy” West

Dawn “Sissy” West, a diehard Duke fan, 50, of Cherokee, started her new life on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Paul “Buck” West and Mary Jackson West.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Patrick West and Roman “Booda” West; paternal grandfather, Cecil West; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Sally Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Damion Dae Cline, Constance Anna Cline, Amy Diana West (Silas and Coraline), Sylas Gauge Davis, Lucian Ezekiel Davis; two grandchildren, L’Ree Aliyena Lossie-Cline, Lily Walela Cline; grandmother, Amy West Thompson; aunt, Deb West; uncle, Richard Sneed Sr., and many family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 at Big Cove Baptist Church. Kenny Davis will officiate with burial at West Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Big Cove Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Moe Davis, Jathan Davis, Ty West, Damion Cline, Sylas Davis, and Silas Reed-Littlejohn.

All singers are welcome.