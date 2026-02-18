 EBCI Public Health reports zero measles cases; continues monitoring

Submitted by EBCI Public Health & Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) announced 22 measles cases in North Carolina since late December 2025. As cases rise across the state, NC DHHS urges vaccination for everyone ages one year and older and recommends health care providers consider early vaccination for infants living in or routinely visiting certain areas in North Carolina.

Right now, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has zero cases of measles. Areas of community spread has been identified in Buncombe County and the Charlotte Metropolitan area. Community members can view cases & location information on the NC DHHS dashboard at dph.ncdhhs.gov/measles.

EBCI Public Health strongly encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to speak with their primary care provider about receiving the MMR vaccine. It is recommended for:

All unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older

Individuals traveling internationally or to an outbreak area in the United States

For infants 6-11 months old living in or routinely visiting certain areas in North Carolina, please contact your primary care provider to speak about options for early vaccination.

EBCI enrolled members and those with close personal ties to our community may receive the MMR vaccine by contacting Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority primary care. North Carolina residents outside of the EBCI service area should contact their health care provider or local health department for vaccine availability.

How measles spreads

Measles is spread by direct person-to-person contact as well as through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Measles can also cause complications including diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and suppression of the immune system.

If symptoms develop, call ahead before visiting the doctor or emergency room so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to others. This is critical for prevention.

If an EBCI community member is identified as potentially exposed to measles, they may be contacted by EBCI public health department or a North Carolina Public Health Outreach Team member by phone, text message, email, or in person . Exposure locations will be added to the state’s public measles exposure list as appropriate. Our goal is to ensure that anyone in our community who may be at risk receives timely information and guidance.

EBCI Public Health monitoring

EBCI Public Health actively monitors measles and other diseases. The EBCI Natural Resources Department tests wastewater as an early warning system for disease. When someone is sick, small traces of viruses can be detected in the sewer system. By testing wastewater, Public Health can sometimes identify signs of illness spreading before people begin seeking care. This testing does not identify individuals — it provides only a community-level snapshot. At this time, there have been zero detections of measles in our wastewater.

According to the 2023 Tribal Health Assessment, EBCI has a 95 percent measles vaccination rate. That level of coverage provides strong community protection and is something our people should be proud of. However, it also means that approximately 5 percent of the community remains vulnerable — including infants under 12 months of age who are not yet eligible for vaccination, as well as unvaccinated children and adults.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “EBCI Public Health will continue monitoring wastewater data and vaccination coverage closely so we can respond quickly if anything changes and keep our community safe. Protecting our people requires each of us to take personal responsibility and to come together in the Cherokee spirit of “Gadugi” — working collectively for the health and well-being of our entire community.”