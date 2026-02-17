SPEAKING OF FAITH: Cracked Pot

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture References: 2 Corinthians 4:1-2, 5-10, 13-18, Romans 11:29

How often do you hear from those around you, “What can I do?” with the tenor of failure? Your choice to motivate others in service suggests we change these exact words into a tenor of service – “What can I do for God?”

God has given each of us a talent or gift to be used for His Glory. It comes with a lifetime warranty to be used for as long as we are valuable to Him. (His Word says we are so valuable to Him that He gave His only Son to die for us.) Some gifts and talents may be for a season, and that season is for a reason, but there is always another gift or talent that can be used for a lifetime. So whether you are young or old, in development or past your prime, engage yourself in service to God, for He has a purpose in you.

From a personal perspective, many retired people have concluded that being retired means doing nothing and being responsible to no one. Others feel they are not gifted or do not want any extra work beyond whatever might bring a paycheck home. Yet, as Christians, we are ALL ministers; as such, we each have responsibilities to glorify God, continuing in the Great Commission in any way we can. Using the talents God gives is also a matter of tithing, in my opinion. God gave you the talent to use to glorify Him. If you still have the talent, give back to Him in gratitude that you can still use that talent.

The following story is well-known and often used to encourage those who feel inadequate or broken. Maybe they have an evil past. Perhaps they cannot do what they want to do for Christ. Trust God in what He says. Each of us has been gifted through His Spirit to do a good thing for His glory. This story has many attributes to draw on, and this message is one. The story was copied from (Poonan n.d.).

A water-bearer in India had two large pots, both hung on the ends of a pole, which he carried across his neck. One of the pots had a crack in it, while the other pot was perfect and always delivered a full portion of water. At the end of the long walk from the stream to the house, the cracked pot always arrived half full.

The poor cracked pot was ashamed of its own imperfection and miserable that it was able to accomplish only half of what it had been made to do. After two years of what it perceived to be a bitter failure, it spoke to the water-bearer one day by the stream:

‘I am ashamed of myself, and I want to apologize to you. I have been able to deliver only half my load because this crack in my side causes water to leak out all the way back to your house. Because of my flaws, you must do all of this work, and you don’t get full value from your efforts.’

The bearer said to the pot, ‘Did you notice that there were flowers only on your side of the path, but not on the other pot’s side? That’s because I have always known about your flaw, and I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walk back, you’ve watered them. For two years, I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers to decorate the table. Without you being just the way you are, there would not be this beauty to grace the house.’ (Poonan n.d.)

The story is relevant to the fact that God uses cracked pots. You do not need to be perfect for God to use you. Draw the strength in Paul’s words to motivate yourself and others.

“Wherefore we faint not; but though our outward man is decaying, yet our inward man is renewed day by day.” 2 Corinthians 4:16

As John Wesley wrote, ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.’ (Goodreads 2018)

A. L. Williams, the founder of the term life insurance company, Primerica of the 80s, used this quote to inspire his sales force to work harder. As John Wesley wrote above, the motto is good for ministers to live a Christian life. The impact of these words comes into force when you read them four times with different inflections on the verbs. “All you can do is all you can do.” Try it, and you will see the strength in the motto. (Daledawn 2020)

God can and will use you to glorify Him. He wants you to be useful to Him. Therefore, serve Him and love Him with all your heart, with all your strength, with all your soul.

“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.” Romans 11:29

“And he hath said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my power is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my weaknesses, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” 2 Corinthians 12:9

Lord, my God, thank You for being such a mighty and awesome God. When the world would cast us aside for our weak and uselessness, give us strength and power to work for You. What a blessing it is from You to be useful to You and Your Glory. Take me home when You are done. Let me say I fought the good fight and ran the whole race, not out of pride for anything but for serving You. Amen.