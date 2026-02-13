This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Indigenous athletes compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

Six Indigenous athletes from Greenland, New Zealand, and Canada compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan: Ukaleq Slettemark, Inuk; Sondre Slettemark, Inuk; Trinity Ellis, Métis; Jocelyne Larocque, Métis; Eden; Wilson, Métis; and Ben Barclay, Ngāti Kahungunu.

Read more: https://ictnews.org/sports/winter-olympics-indigenous-athletes-compete-not-just-for-their-country-but-for-the-world/

Bad Bunny performs in 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was this year’s halftime performer for the Super Bowl in San Francisco, Calif., sharing Puerto Rican culture and bearing the flags of North, Central, and South American countries, representing the Indigenous peoples of the Americas and displaying the colonization of Puerto Rico by the United States throughout his performance.

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/bad-bunny-super-bowl-halftime-show/

Indian Country Today shares Indigenous Valentine’s playlist

Indian Country Today shared a list of love songs by Indigenous artists for Valentine’s Day.

Read more: https://ictnews.org/news/icts-annual-indigenous-valentines-day-playlist/