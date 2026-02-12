OBITUARY: Gary French

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our husband, father, brother, and friend, Gary French, who began his next journey on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

Gary was the son of the late former Vice Chief Meroney French and his beloved mother, Viola French. He lived an exceptional Cherokee life, grounded in service, community, and a deep love for the mountains that shaped him. He cared for others without hesitation and carried a quiet strength that guided those around him.

After graduating from Cherokee High School, Gary honorably served in the United States Army’s Big Red One Division and saw action in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he worked in land surveying with JohnBull Standingdeer, creating cherished memories with family along the way. He later earned an associate degree from Southwestern Community College and a degree in Environmental Sciences from Western Carolina University.

Gary dedicated many years to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as manager of the Water Department until his retirement in 2010. He was deeply committed to his Big Cove community, where he lived, volunteered, and offered thoughtful insights on issues shaping the future. He loved the mountains, the wildlife — especially the bears — and spent countless peaceful hours walking in the woods, hunting ramps and ginseng, cutting wood, and tending his land. He was always ready with advice, a listening ear, and a steady presence.

Gary has been reunited with his son, Dustin French; his brothers, George French, Jack Lindsay, Landon French, Marvin “Skilly” French, Elliot “Dump” French, Johnny French, and Roy French; his sisters, Winnie Scott and Mary Standingdeer; and many dear friends who journeyed before him.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Greg and Dante; daughter, Khloe; grandchild, Jamar; and great‑grandchildren, Aria and Gianna. He is also survived by his sisters, Dolores French‑Maney, best friend, Yvonne Bushyhead, and Lucetta “Cettie” French, along with numerous nieces, nephews, children he cared for, and lifelong friends who will forever cherish his memory.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16 at Long House Funeral Home with Bear Lambert officiating and Military Honors provided by the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143.

Following the service, fellowship, and some of Gary’s favorite foods will be shared at the Big Cove Community Building. Everyone is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, Gary asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.