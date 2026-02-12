COMMENTARY: Whatever we do, we should do with gusto

By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

Sometimes, we get into a pattern or groove of complaining and being downcast. Our worldview is that of Eeyore, the gloomy, old gray donkey from the Winnie the Pooh stories. He is the epitome of pessimism. Eeyore always held his head down low and lamented the “negatives” of life. For Eeyore, even the cloud’s silver lining was always tarnished.

Here’s a characteristic snippet from Alan Alexander Milne, the author of Winnie the Pooh .

“Eeyore”, said Owl, “Christopher Robin is giving a party.” “Very interesting,” said Eeyore. “I suppose they will be sending me down the odd bits which got trodden on. Kind and thoughtful-not at all, don’t mention it.” (Owl) “There is an invitation for you.” (Eeyore) “What’s that like?” (Owl) “An invitation!” (Eeyore) “Yes, I heard you. Who dropped it?” (Owl) This isn’t something to eat, it’s asking you to the party. To-morrow.” Eeyore shook his head slowly. “You mean Piglet. The little fellow with excited ears. That’s Piglet. I’ll tell him.” “No, no!” said Owl, getting quite fussy. “It’s you!” (Eeyore) “Are you sure?” (Owl) “Of course, I’m sure. Christopher Robin said, ‘All of them! Tell all of them.’” (Eeyore) “All of them, except Eeyore?” “All of them,” said Owl sulkily. “Ah!” said Eeyore. “A mistake, no doubt, but still, I shall come. Only don’t blame me when it rains.”

Why do we often assume the worst? I think it is because we allow ourselves to be drawn into a group psychology or mentality. We in the media (speaking collectively as a part of the media, not that we at the One Feather gravitate toward the negative in life), thrive on bad outcomes and crises. In fact, much of our political selection processes focus on what might be wrong with a candidate rather than on the positives, which leads to news releases and articles in national, regional, and local publications filled with scandal, disagreement, and discord each election cycle.

We have experienced the resulting apathy within our own community. When someone advocates for change, there will always be those who hang their Eeyore-like heads and say, “Oh, bother. They are bringing this up again. Don’t they know it will never work?” or “Why are they trying this? The government’s just going to do what it wants to do. Do they really think their efforts make a difference?” or “Don’t they know it has always been like this? Nothing is ever going to change.”

At least these comments express some level of acknowledgement or engagement. There are many more who do not comment at all. They don’t express opinions or thoughts. They don’t engage in the voting processes. They surely don’t attend community meetings. They change the channel when a Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) meeting starts because they think watching “The Price is Right” has more consequences for them than the workings of their government. “They are just going to do what they want to do anyway…”

But others continue to push for, and hope for, the positive. They actively pursue the things that matter to them, and they refuse to assume that nothing can be done to effect change. They refuse to subscribe to the Eeyore mentality. And they resist taking their hands off the wheel and allowing someone else to determine their course and their fate.

Do you have a passion for something? Does repeated failure dull your passion for it? Or do you continue to look for ways to make that something happen? Surely, disappointment is a part of this life. But it should not rule or dictate your life. Even sadness can be a positive sign. Because being sad means we care about something when it doesn’t or does happen.

So many on the Qualla Boundary work for change and defend what is in place that is beneficial to our community. We shouldn’t leave our work to only the government leaders. It’s been 20, even 30-plus, years of attempts to get a constitution in place for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) community. A continual cycle of research, survey, presentation, failure, and repeat has plagued those who worked diligently to bring a draft created by the people, for the people, to a referendum before the community. But they refuse to submit to defeat and go at it with the gusto they had when they began their quest.

For many years, the will of many tribal members has been to reclaim the Noquisi (formerly known as Nakwasi) Mound in Franklin for the EBCI. And, for many years, it didn’t look like the tribe would realize that dream. But a group of Cherokee people engaged with other members of the off-Boundary community to continue the march toward tribal ownership of the Noquisi Mound. They faced opposition from many and setbacks along the way, but they pursued mound ownership for the tribe with gusto. And that vision looks to be realized soon.

A long-standing challenge to tribal sovereignty and identity has been met with consistent and straightforward resistance from our tribal leadership. For decades, the tribe contested the assertions of groups that made claims to indigenous identity without cultural identifiers like language, historical pre-contact documentation, and land base. It is an issue that affects the identity of every indigenous tribe in U.S. claimed territory. The EBCI worked alongside other tribes. Still other tribes chose to gamble on quantity versus quality. The impacts of recent decisions will be felt throughout Indian Country for decades more. The “glass half-empty” folks will talk about defeat and resignation, while the “glass half-full” folks will remind us that every effort delayed further erosion of Indian Country’s infrastructure, and that while a battle may have ended in defeat, the war continues.

If you believe it is right and just, it is wrong not to fight for it, even if what you are fighting for angers or offends others. That is true whether you are walking a resolution or ordinance into the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) chambers or entering the various polling places for municipal elections in your hometown. It is true in every decision you make day-to-day. If for no other reason than for your own sanity, whatever you do, do it with all your heart. Do it with gusto.

American poet Edgar Guest (1881-1959) put it this way:

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

And the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you must sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.

Life is strange with its twists and turns,

As every one of us sometimes learns.

And many a failure turns about

When he might have won had he stuck it out.

Don’t give up, though the pace seems slow,

You may succeed with another blow.

Often the goal is nearer than it seems

To a faint and faltering man.

Often the struggler has given up when he

Might have captured the victor’s cup,

And he learned too late when the night slipped down,

How close he was to the golden crown.

Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are.

It may be near when it seems afar.

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit.

It’s when things seem worst that

You mustn’t quit. (March 4, 1921, Public Domain)