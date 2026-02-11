THE GOOD STUFF: Dallas Bennett is a great example of a future leader

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In a One Feather “grad profile” in April 2020, Dallas Bennett said he plans to run for Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) one day. He noted in that profile, “I am very excited to be starting on the next chapter of my life and to pursue higher education in order to not only benefit myself but to help my fellow enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

Bennett, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) from Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), was graduating from Swain Co. High School when that profile came out. Let me say that again – high school.

Last year, he graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science. Bennett served as the 65th Chief Justice of the University of Miami Supreme Court – the first EBCI tribal member to do so. He also was inducted into several academic societies while there including: Iron Arrow Honor Society (the university’s highest honor society), Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society, and Phi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society.

I wrote a feature article on Bennett when he was selected as the UM Supreme Court Chief Justice. One his quotes in that article demonstrates the love and dedication that he has for the EBCI. “The EBCI has done so much for me, and getting to represent our Tribe as the first EBCI member to be Chief Justice here at UM is just a small way of giving back to our people and proving that members of the Eastern Band can thrive anywhere and that even in the 21st century, the Eastern Band and its members are still making history both at home and across the country.”

Bennett cares deeply about Cherokee people, and he is dedicated to serving everyone. He currently serves as the constituent services representative in the Office of Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley.

He’s begun to make a difference in the community.

Last year, he submitted Res. No. 486 (2025) which was approved unanimously by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on July 10, 2025 that states the third Monday in February will be celebrated on the lands of the EBCI from now on as Principal Chief’s Day in conjunction with President’s Day.

The legislation he wrote illustrates his respect for the position of Ugvwiyuhi. “The position of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) is a time-honored institution in Cherokee society, reflecting a legacy of servant leadership, vision, and dedication to the well-being of the Cherokee people since time immemorial.”

After the passage of the legislation, Bennett told the One Feather, “Principal Chief’s Day is more than a holiday or day off from work — it’s a tribute to the strength and vision of those who’ve led the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians across generations. By observing it alongside President’s Day, we honor our leaders while affirming our sovereignty and our right to celebrate our history on our own terms. I’m thankful to Tribal Council for their unanimous support and to our people for upholding the legacy of Cherokee leadership.”

In the headline for this piece, I wrote that Bennett is a true example of a future leader. I struggled with that line. While I feel it is true, it might work better to say Bennett is a true example of a leader because he is leading now.

The late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

He could have been talking about Bennett. Keep your eyes on Dallas – he’s going places.