The Center for Native Health welcomes new Executive Board members

Submitted by The Center for Native Health

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Officials at The Center for Native Health state, “We are excited to start the new year by welcoming our newest Executive Board Members, Jennifer Thompson and Savannah Hicks Baylon, to The Center for Native Health.”

Dr. Jennifer Thompson is the director of Rehabilitation Services for Cherokee Indian Hospital (CIHA) in Cherokee, N.C. She is a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Central Schools graduate, and began her professional career after graduating from Western Carolina University with her master of science degree in physical therapy.

“As an advocate for healthcare and education, I feel my responsibility as an enrolled member of the EBCI is to be a positive role model for our indigenous community by providing every possible avenue for our people to flourish in whatever capacity they choose,” said Dr. Thompson. “It is important for our community, especially our young people to see that success is possible and if I can provide any assistance to make that pathway easier, I want to support those dreams. We are only as strong as our weakest link and in the current culture of the world, it is even more important for community leaders to provide encouragement and pathways that lead to success.”

While building the Sports Rehabilitation program at CIHA, she went on to pursue her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Thompson’s passion for education has always been a strong suit as she was the center coordinator of clinical education for the Physical Therapy Department for over 15 years before assuming the role as rehab director.

In an attempt to prepare for her leadership role, she earned her certificate in public health leadership from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Once rehab director, Dr. Thompson has transformed the Physical Therapy/Wound Care and Orthopedic Department into a more expansive rehabilitation department and expanded services to include Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology, Podiatry and Workman’s Compensation and provides coverage to outlying clinics in the Snowbird community, Cherokee County and to residents at Tsali Care Center.

In 2015, she was elected to the Cherokee Central School Board of Education and has served her community in this capacity since. Dr. Thompson has also served as the South Region director for the American Indian/Alaska Native Council with the National School Board Association. In 2023, she was sworn in as the first Native American president of the North Carolina School Board Association and is currently on the Board of Directors. She currently serves as a Unified Board Alliance Advisor with the Consortium of State School Board Associations, is President of the Yogi Crowe Scholarship Fund and is a North Carolina Hunt State Policy Fellow.

Savannah Hicks Baylon, MSN, RN, is the director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Harris Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse since 2017 and stepped into her current role at the beginning of 2024. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University and a master of science in nursing leadership from Western Carolina University. She was also recently awarded a Culturally Based Native Health Certificate from Western Carolina University.

“I’m excited to contribute to shaping decisions that improve health outcomes for our Native community,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring a patient-centered perspective to the board, collaborate with experienced leaders, and help strengthen services in a way that is equitable, sustainable, and forward-looking.”

She is deeply passionate about maternal and child health and improving healthcare services within the community. She is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and works diligently to ensure cultural competence within her unit. She resides in the Savannah community of Sylva, N.C. with her husband, Junior, and their children, Ezilah, Bryce, Juna, and Tatum.

The Center for Native Health is a 501(c)(3) located on the Qualla Boundary and was founded in 2009 with the vision of supporting balanced wellbeing of southeastern Native communities through the preservation and respectful application of Native knowledge to empower the people, Land, and culture.

For more information about The Center for Native Health, please visit: www.centerfornativehealth.org.