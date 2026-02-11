OBITUARY: Troy Wayne Poteete

March 6, 1955 – Feb. 5, 2026

Services in honor of Troy Wayne Poteete will be held Friday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Sequoyah High School Gym in Tahlequah, Okla.

A burial procession will immediately follow to Fleetwood Cemetery in Hanson, Okla., just east of Sallisaw.

Flowers may be sent to Green Country Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trail of Tears Association.

Viewing is to be determined.

Poteete previously served on the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court from 2007 to 2017 and was a member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council from 1991 to 1999. He helped found the National Trail of Tears Association, according to the tribe.

The Cherokee Nation described Poteete as a dedicated public servant and said his work helped preserve historic sites and expand understanding of Indigenous history.

“Beyond his service to tribal government, Troy Wayne was an esteemed historian and preservationist of Cherokee life and culture…Troy Wayne’s passing represents a significant loss of institutional knowledge and cultural passion.”