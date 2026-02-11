Graham County man pleads guilty to felony littering of hazardous waste

A Graham County man recently pleaded guilty to felony littering of hazardous waste for throwing used needles on the ground in a local park, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced.

Jeffery Charles Heid, 53, of Robbinsville, also pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats.

On March 9, 2025, Heid rifled through a sharps-disposal container, a plastic sealed box intended for safe disposal of used medical supplies.

Caught on video, he appeared to be searching for used needles that might still contain controlled substances or pharmaceuticals.

Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced Heid to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 20 months active in state prison for the felony littering.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Heid assaulted a detention officer. He received an additional 120 days active prison time.

On Feb. 4, 2024, he threatened to kill another Graham County resident. He received a suspended sentence of 120 days; additionally, he must serve 18 months of supervised probation after serving his active prison sentences.

Graham County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Moore handled the investigation.

Assistant district attorneys Jessica Huskey and Paige Gilliland prosecuted the case.