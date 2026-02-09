OBITUARY: Paul Ferree Hornbuckle Sr.,

Paul Ferree Hornbuckle Sr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at his home in Whittier, N.C.

Paul was born on May 14, 1959, in Cherokee, N.C., to the late Ernest and Laura Long Hornbuckle. He was a renowned master woodcarver and a member of Qualla Arts and Crafts. He was also a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his siblings Squinch, Sis Rosie, Glen, Neetsie, Naomi; and son, Matthew Armachain.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hornbuckle (Jumper); sons, Paul Hornbuckle Jr., PJ Armachain, and Dennis Jumper; his daughter, Crystal Arkansas; his four brothers, Butch (Carol), David (Juanita), Charlie; his special brother, Pete Long; his sisters, Beanie, Guynell, and Sherry (Bobby); and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C., with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Long Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9 at Rock Springs Baptist Church, where the body will remain to await the service hour.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.