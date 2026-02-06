This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Okla. Gov. Stitt delivers address, calls for dismantling of tribal governments

Gov. Kevin Stitt, the governor of Oklahoma and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, delivered a “State of the State” address this week, stating that “Indians” in Oklahoma operate under a different set of laws, and should therefore be brought under the same law as all Oklahomans, essentially calling for the dismantling of tribal government in Oklahoma.

Read more, including the Cherokee Nation response here: Native American community responds to Gov. Stitt’s remarks on tribal sovereignty

Florida man sentenced in court for selling fake “Native” jewelry

Jose Farinango Muenala, 47, of Casselberry, Fla., plead guilty on Jan. 28 in district court to misrepresenting Indian produced goods. Muenala was sentenced to 3 years of probation and a $25,000 fine.

Read more: Western District of Wisconsin | Florida Man Sentenced for Misrepresenting Indian Produced Goods | United States Department of Justice

Artesian Arts Festival Call for Artists

The 13th Annual Artesian Arts Festival, which will be hosted by the Chickasaw Nation in Sulphur, Okla. on May 2, is calling for Indigenous artists. The deadline for applying is March 6. Read more: Artesian Arts Festival Call for Artists – Native News Online