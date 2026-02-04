THE GOOD STUFF: Ugvwiyuhi Dugan inspires with strength and compassion

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Joyce Dugan, former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is a visionary leader who inspires with her strength and compassion.

She was elected the 24th EBCI Ugvwiyuhi in 1995.

One of her largest accomplishments as Ugvwiyuhi was spearheading the effort to purchase Kituwah – the Mother Town of the Cherokee in 1996. That year, she took a resolution to Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) asking that they purchase the property, then known to most as Ferguson Fields, for $2.1 million. Dinilawigi passed the legislation unanimously and it has been under EBCI control since.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new pavilion at Kituwah on May 29, 2025, Ugvwiyuhi Dugan said that getting Kituwah back spurred a cultural renaissance for the EBCI. “It was then that we began to learn about it. We didn’t know about it. We didn’t know the history. We didn’t know how important it was. We started hearing from our brothers and sisters in Oklahoma, who had heard stories about it, that it was known as the Mother Town of the Cherokees, from whence we all came. Then, we began to learn and study.”

She added, “But, I think the most important thing that came of this was people all of a sudden began to recognize our history and realize that we needed to do more to promote our history and to learn…I think it was meant for this to come back to us.”

An event was held on May 21, 2022 to celebrate Kituwah being placed into trust for the EBCI by the U.S. Department of the Interior the previous fall. The EBCI was joined at this celebration by the other two federally recognized Cherokee tribes – Cherokee Nation (Okla.) and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians of Oklahoma.

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan spoke eloquently at this event and encouraged all Cherokee people to connect with their past and present. “Enjoy your day. Love each other. And think about what all went on down here on this piece of land. And listen to the sounds of those children, those mommas and daddies who lived here. I’ve been told that if you’re real quiet down here in the evenings you can hear them. I don’t doubt that.”

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan gave opening remarks at the “Empowering Indigenous Women in Leadership” panel discussion at the NCAI (National Congress of American Indians) Mid-Year Conference and Marketplace on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center exhibit hall in Cherokee, N.C.

“Each step along this journey, there were people who encouraged me – people who had my back.” She spoke of women working in tribal communities, “Without them, our tribe would surely fail. Every tribe has those women in our communities.”

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan encouraged women to seek tribal public office stating, “If I can do it, so can you.”

She spent a large portion of her adult life in education having served twice as the superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools. Ugvwiyuhi Dugan earned a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science degree in education – both from Western Carolina University where she was named a Distinguished Alumni in 1997.

She received an honorary doctorate of laws degree from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill at the spring commencement in 2006.

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan was honored with the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion in a ceremony at the Cherokee Council House on Oct. 14, 2024. Information from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation states, “The Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion is the second highest award and is granted for extraordinary contributions to the well-being of others at the national or world level, to world peace, or to inter-faith and inter-ethnic understanding.”

Gregory Hunt read from Ugvwiyuhi Dugan’s nomination letter, “Joyce Conseen Dugan has been and continues to be described by many as a servant leader, women rights advocate, educator, cultural steward for her people, forward-thinker, volunteer, mentor, and many more. Early in her life, Joyce decided she wanted to be somebody that helped others reach the same rungs on the ladder that she has reached. Her lifelong work and volunteerism for all people regardless of race, religion, or backgrounds have left a lasting impact on the Eastern Band of Indians and everyone else regardless of who they were or where they came from with her efforts to promote culture and improving the lives and aspirations to always reach for that next rung of the ladder of life.”

A servant leader, an educator, a cultural steward – all words that describe Ugvwiyuhi Dugan perfectly. Her lasting impact on the EBCI and the world will be her example of being strong and resilient at the same time as being kind and compassionate. That is a rarity in the world these days, but that is Ugvwiyuhi Dugan – a rarity.