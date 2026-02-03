OBITUARY: Jack Allen Lambert

Jack Allen Lambert, 67 of the Birdtown Community, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Jack was born on Sept. 30, 1958 to Sheila and Walter “Bud” Lambert.

He was a lifelong resident of the Birdtown Community. As a young man, he was baptized at 10 years old on Sept. 1, 1968. He would later graduate from Cherokee High School. He then spent most of his life working with the public as a small business owner in the tourism industry. He enjoyed interacting with people and connecting with friends he made over the years. He also loved being outdoors, traveling, and working hard.

He is survived by Becky Lambert and their children, Damon Lambert (Sheena) and Brett Lambert (Monique); their four grandchildren, Zayden, Shalayla, Carter, and Ophelia; mother, Sheila Lambert; father, “Bud” Lambert; brother, Tom Lambert (Myra); sister, Vickie L Bradley (Dallas); nephews, Jason Lambert, Adam Lambert; and nieces, Sheena Miracle (Drew), Chloe Abernathy (Luke), and Emma Blythe.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service Jack will be laid to rest at Birdtown Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.

Jason Lambert will provide the welcome and opening prayer, and special speaker Brett Lambert will follow.