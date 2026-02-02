Elder Meal & Support Initiative launched

CHEROKEE, N.C. – With a newly awarded two-year grant from Dogwood Health Trust, The Center for Native Health has partnered with the Deb West Senior Center to provide prepared, microwavable meals and beverages to approximately 160 homebound Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians elders on Tribal employee holidays.

Meals will be delivered throughout the Qualla Boundary and Snowbird communities, ensuring elders receive nutritious food and meaningful personal connection.

The Initiative also includes the creation of an “Adopt an Elder” campaign to build a sustainable network of community support for these Tribal citizens. Participants will commit to delivering meals on Tribal employee holidays and making regular in-person visits and phone calls.

In addition, the project will provide in-home fall risk assessments to participating elders who have not previously been assessed, further supporting safety and overall well-being.

For questions about this project or to learn how to contribute, please contact the Project Leader, Turner Goins, at (828) 400-4281.

The Center for Native Health is a 501(c)(3) located on the Qualla Boundary and was founded in 2009 with the vision of supporting balanced wellbeing of southeastern Native communities through the preservation and respectful application of Native knowledge to empower the people, Land, and culture.

For more information about The Center for Native Health, please visit: www.centerfornativehealth.org