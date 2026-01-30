This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Gathering held in memorial of Emily Pike

On Jan. 25, over 100 people gathered at the location that San Carlos Apache 14-year-old Emily Pike was last seen alive in Mesa, AZ, to memorialize the anniversary of her passing and continue advocating for justice for her murder. Read more: Family, supporters mourn Emily Pike one year after her disappearance – ICT

Oregon Museum of Technology and Industry opens Indigenous-led geology exhibit

The Oregon Museum of Technology and Industry recently launched an exhibit called, “Heads and Hearts: Seeing the Landscape Through Nez Perce Eyes,” exploring the geology of the Pacific Northwest through an Indigenous lens. Read more: “Geology with a soul:” New OMSI exhibit highlights Indigenous storytelling and geology – ICT

Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina launches language revitalization effort

On Jan. 29, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery announced the Lumbee Language Revitalization Initiative, to begin language revitalization efforts for the Lumbee tribe. Chairman Lowery claims the Lumbee language derives from the ancestral language of the Cheraw. Read more: Lumbee Tribal Chairman Announces Lumbee Language Revitalization Initiative