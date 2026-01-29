United Indian Nations of Oklahoma issues advisory to tribal citizens amid expanded federal immigration enforcement

Submitted by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – United Indian Nations of Oklahoma is issuing an advisory to Tribal citizens across Oklahoma to remain vigilant and to carry Tribal identification, along with any state- or federally-issued identification they may possess. This advisory comes amid expanded immigration enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following recent White House directives.

In recent weeks, dozens of Tribal citizens across the country have been questioned or detained regarding their citizenship status, despite being enrolled Tribal members or United States citizens. Reported incidents include:

Four enrolled members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe detained in Minnesota

• An Ojibwe/Red Lake Nation descendant detained in Minnesota

• A member of Arizona’s Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community detained in Iowa

• Indigenous actress Elaine Miles, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, questioned by authorities in Washington state

As immigration enforcement activity has broadened, the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) has issued guidance for both minor and adult Tribal citizens outlining how to respond if approached by immigration agents at home, at work, in public spaces, or while traveling.

“Thirty-eight federally recognized tribes are headquartered in Oklahoma, and Tribal citizens from hundreds of Native nations call this state home,” said Ben Barnes, chairperson of United Indian Nations of Oklahoma. “It is deeply concerning that Tribal citizens have been questioned or detained despite their lawful status. Given these developments, there is no reason to assume Native people in Oklahoma could not or are not already facing similar encounters. We strongly urge all Native people to carry any Tribal, state, or federal identification available to help protect themselves and their families.”

NARF has also released a fact sheet for Native-serving nonprofits and service providers to help safeguard their clients and prevent unlawful detentions and violations of Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. UINO will address the issue in their upcoming quarterly meeting on March 10 at River Spirit Casino Resort.

“United Indian Nations of Oklahoma will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and will share additional guidance and information as it becomes available,” Barnes said.