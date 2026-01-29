Un-redacted Consent Agenda from January School Board

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On Jan. 12, the Cherokee Centrals Schools Board of Education voted to un-redact names from their consent agenda after a two-week period, long enough for employees to provide a two-week notice to their previous employers. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda on Jan. 12:

26-078 Jamie Kaminski is approved as the Cherokee Central Schools Special Education Teacher

26-079 Matthew Taylor is approved as the 6 Hour Food Service Worker for the Cherokee Central School

26-080 Karen Gray is approved for an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step due to obtaining a Master of Education from Saint Leo University effective July 31, 2025

26-081 Alla Johnson is approved for an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step due to obtaining a Master of Education from Chowan University effective December 15, 2025