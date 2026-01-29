Museum shares opportunities for EBCI creatives

Submitted by Museum of the Cheroke People

As a first-voice institution, Museum of the Cherokee People is committed to facilitating opportunities for Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) creatives on the Qualla Boundary and beyond. The Museum is excited to share three current opportunities for EBCI writers and filmmakers to hone their craft and share their work:

Full scholarship to the Appalachian Writers’ Workshop, Hindman, Ky., July 26-31

In partnership with the Hindman Settlement School, Museum of the Cherokee People is pleased to offer the Confluence Scholarship for the 49th annual Appalachian Writers’ Workshop, held from July 26-31, 2026 in Hindman, Ky. Created to ensure access to high-quality writing instruction for enrolled members of our Tribe, the Confluence Scholarship is open to enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

A week-long residency, the Appalachian Writers’ Workshop welcomes published and unpublished writers alike, all learning alongside one another in a supportive environment guided by the region’s unique tradition. The Workshop provides an opportunity to study craft in structured workshops, attend special topic sessions, and enjoy captivating readings by our award-winning faculty. This historic gathering is known for providing rigorous instruction in a family-like atmosphere, where writers of place come together at the banks of Troublesome to meet a year-round community.

Beginning, emerging, and established EBCI writers are all encouraged to apply and, if selected, are eligible to receive the Confluence Scholarship. Applications are due by March 1: hindman.org/workshop/application

Full scholarship to the Tremont Writers Conference, Townsend, Tenn., Oct. 21-25

Presented by Museum of the Cherokee People, the Confluence Scholarship grants one enrolled member of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians all-expenses paid attendance to the Tremont Writers Conference, held in Townsend, Tenn. Oct. 21-25.

Join renowned authors Kelli Jo Ford, a Cherokee Nation citizen, Linda Parsons, Ron Rash, and Crystal Wilkinson—along with professional park educators—for a writers’ conference like no other set on a lush, secluded campus nestled within America’s most-visited national park. Apply today to be a part of your chosen cohort: fiction, nonfiction, or poetry—and enjoy the benefits of award-winning author workshop leaders dedicated to focusing on you and your work.

Apply via [writers.gsmit.org]writers.gsmit.org. For scholarship consideration, under the “Tell us a little about yourself” section, include the text “Confluence Scholarship” and your EBCI enrollment number. Applications are due May 15.



Call for film submissions: The Way We See the World, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Aug. 7

Museum of the Cherokee People seeks short films by Indigenous filmmakers for consideration for the fifth annual The Way We See the World: Spotlighting Indigenous Pop Culture event. Since 2022, MotCP’s annual The Way We event highlights Native pop culture and showcases timely perspectives for Cherokee people, primarily by Cherokee people. These free community-centered events put Native self-representation in the spotlight and uplift creative work that explores identity through artistic expressions in film, music, visual art, and more. View past event lineups: [motcp.org/the-way-we]motcp.org/the-way-we

Applications close Feb. 20. Learn more and submit your film via weblink.donorperfect.com/tww.