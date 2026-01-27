SPEAKING OF FAITH: Your engine light is on, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D. (https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Psalms 1:1-2, 1 Corinthians 2:6-16, Romans 12:2, Matthew 4:1-11, Philippians 4:8, Romans 8:5-8, Romans 8:38-39.

The warning light urges you to act and become active in trying to find out what is wrong. Investigative research will lead you to act if needed; sometimes, you must do something as soon as possible. No decision is a decision, and it is usually the wrong one. (Paul and Elder 2012)

Peter A. Facione, an identified leader in the use of Critical Thinking, said this in 2011, “Critical thinking is skeptical without being cynical. It is open-minded without being wishy-washy. It is analytical without being nitpicky. Critical thinking can be decisive without being stubborn, evaluative without being judgmental, and forceful without being opinionated.”

All this advice about indicators transfers directly to everyday living. Christians, especially, need to be critical thinkers, too. We must know where our truth comes from and never doubt it. Satan is the liar of all liars, and he will invade every thought process you have to skew the truth and give you the false indicator he wants you to react to.

Some of his best work is right inside your brain to doubt yourself and who you are. If you believe his lies, he will have you thinking you are not good, intelligent, strong, rich, or powerful enough. Soon, you will give up without even trying. Do not accept the lies. The truth is that you are a child of God, and when you know that, you can brush off all those lies above.

The cartoon that shows the devil sitting on one shoulder and an angel sitting on the other shoulder whispering in the ears of the decision-maker comes to mind. Satan can’t control your mind, but he can influence the way you think.

If you are wary that you might be lied to and you begin to accept the lie because the idiot light continues to blink, then it’s time to reintroduce yourself to the only book of how to live on earth by God, the author of life.

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honorable, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8

That devil sitting on your shoulder screaming in your ear, “Loser, Worthless, Unloved, Hated,” is lying to you. They come from the father of lies, the great accuser and master of false indicators. So shed that junk and believe what God says. Ask Him for help. Use His Word to combat the fiery arrows being shot at you. Read Matthew 4:1-11 and do what Jesus did when Satan tried to sway Jesus into sin.

“For they that are after the flesh mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit. For the mind of the flesh is death; but the mind of the Spirit is life and peace: because the mind of the flesh is enmity against God; for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can it be and they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” Romans 8:5-8

And never forget that God is on your side. You have become a child of God, and as such, who can be against you if God is for you? The battle has been won; stay on the right side.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39

Lord, Father of life and Creator of all things, protect us daily from the one seeking to destroy our minds and lives. Remind us through the Spirit to seek Your Word and truth. Help us maintain a Spirit-filled perspective on life and walk in step with You and Your will for us. Teach us daily and remind us of Your love; all good gifts come from You. Give us Your peace and spare us from evil. Amen.