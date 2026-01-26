 Cherokee Historical Association moves to co-directorship, names new executive leaders

Submitted by Cherokee Historical Association

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Local nonprofit organization, Cherokee Historical Association, has moved to a co-director leadership structure. After the departure of the previous executive director in 2023, the Board of Directors installed an interim executive management team.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, the Board has named Laura Blythe and Lance Culpepper as the executive co-directors of the organization.

Blythe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), has been involved with Cherokee Historical Association (CHA) for nearly 25 years, starting as a tour guide at Oconaluftee Indian Village as a teenager. She has served as the Program Director of Cherokee Historical Association for 10 years, overseeing programming across CHA’s cultural campus. Blythe holds a bachelors degree from Western Carolina University, a certificate in Cultural Heritage Tourism from George Washington University, as well as certificates from the Right Path Leadership Program and the Pathways for Nonprofit Leadership.

In addition to her work at CHA, Blythe is on the board of Color My Outdoors, on the Western Carolina University Cherokee Advisory Board, a member of the Atlanta Braves Cultural Committee, and a founding member of 7 Moons MTB.

Blythe shares, “My passion for this work comes from a lifetime of connection to Cherokee history, culture, and community. Leading Cherokee Historical Association is both a personal and professional honor, and as the first EBCI woman to serve as an Executive Director at CHA, I’m committed to ensuring our stories are preserved, shared, and celebrated with care, pride, and purpose.”

Culpepper joined the Cherokee Historical Association team in 2022 as operations director. He has 19 years of experience in nonprofit work and outdoor drama, including 15 years with Roanoke Island Historical Association, where he served as the Associate Producer of the outdoor drama “The Lost Colony”.

Culpepper holds a certificate from Cherokee Path for Professionals by WNC Nonprofit Pathways. His professional affiliations include the Institute of Outdoor Theatre and the Southeastern Theatre Conference, where he serves as the Chair of the Outdoor Theatre Committee which presents the National Conference on Outdoor Theatre annually.

Culpepper looks forward to continuing to support Cherokee Historical Association’s mission, stating, “Being a part of CHA’s Executive Co-Director team during this pivotal and exciting time in our history is an honor. I look forward to advancing our mission of sharing Cherokee history and culture as we work to enhance the visitor experience and build a blueprint for the next 75 years.”

Cherokee Historical Association’s board and staff are enthusiastic about the new leadership model, anticipating that it will ensure long-term organizational stability as Cherokee Historical Association moves forward with new programming initiatives.