WRESTLING: Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) win SMC Championship

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) won the women’s Smoky Mountain Conference Wrestling Championship on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 22 at Cherokee High School which hosted both the men’s and women’s championship. With a total of 145 points, the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi topped Swain Co. who came in second with 132 points and Robbinsville in third with 122.

Cherokee was led by four wrestlers who won the conference championship in their weight division including: Livia Crowe (132), Sara Toineeta (138), Annie Tramper (165), and Hailey Winchester (235).

Other Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi who placed include: Caidyn Teesateskie (100), second place; Meikka Pheasant (107), third place; Eloise Frady (114), fourth place; Jaylee Arch (12), third place; Deanna Long (126), third place; Jamee McMillan (145), second place; Pippa Welch (152), second place; and Harper Welch (185), second place.

Other women’s conference champions include:

100 – Jany Echeverria, Swain Co.

107 – Julia Vazquez, Robbinsville

114 – Ivy Werner, Murphy

120 – Claire Ball, Swain Co.

126 – Alexis Miller, Robbinsville

132 – Alexis El-khouri, Robbinsville

145 – Myah Winfrey, Robbinsville

152 – Makayla Hunt, Swain Co.

185 – Ashlynn Sprivey, Rosman

Robbinsville High School won the men’s team title with a score of 223 followed by Hayesville and Murphy who tied at 122 and the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) in fourth with 94.

The following Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi placed: Nakai Pheasant (138), third place; Siah Teesateskie (144), fourth place; Kimo Sokol (165), second place; Darius Taylor (175), second place; Kyson Jenkins (190), third place; Blake Sequoyah (215), third place; and Thomas Tramper (285), second place.

Men’s conference champions include: