This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Four members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe detained by ICE

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out shared in a statement on Feb. 8 that four tribal members were detained by ICE in Minnesota. One has since been released, but three remain in custody. Star Comes Out issued a memorandum to federal officials insisting on their release and is alerting tribal members on what to do to avoid detainment. Read more: ICE detains and holds four Native Americans, tribal leader says

Seminole Tribe of Florida announces 2026 powwow and fair

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will host the 2026 Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow from Friday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The weekend includes the Native Reel Cinema Festival. Read more: Seminole Tribe Announces 2026 Tribal Fair and Pow Wow at Hard Rock Hollywood – Native News Online

FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on death of Diné child

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of persons connected to the death of 8-year-old Maleeka Boone (Diné). Boone was reported missing on Jan. 15 at 6:00 p.m. from Coalmine, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation reservation. Her body was discovered in a field in Coalmine the next day, on Jan. 16 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Read more: FBI Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Death of 8-Year-Old Diné Girl – Native News Online