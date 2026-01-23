Indoor Track & Field: Swimmer sets record as Cherokee participates in Swain County Polar meet

One Feather Staff Report

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – Cherokee High School’s (CHS) indoor track team participated in the Swain County Polar meet held at the Swain Co. High School Track on Wednesday, Jan. 21. According to Cherokee Central School Athletics, Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee senior, set a new school record in the 1600M Run with a time of 5:27.73.

The following teams competed in this event in addition to Cherokee: Andrews, Robbinsville, Rosman, Shining Rock Classical Academy, Smoky Mountain, and Swain County.

Following is a list of CHS athletes’ performances:

Women’s 1600M Run

Dvdaya Swimmer, first place, 5:27.73

Women’s Shot Put

Joscelyn Stamper, first place, 36-9

Roxy Solis, third place, 29-9

Briann Teesateskie, fifth place, 27-4

Men’s 55M Dash

Isaiah Ledford, fourth place, 8.01

Reggie Hyatt, sixth place, 8.42

Men’s 300M Dash

Reggie Hyatt, sixth place, 52.33

Isaiah Ledford, seventh place, 55.65

Men’s 500M Dash

Reggie Hyatt, third place, 1:38.16

Isaiah Ledford, fourth place, 1:41.71

Men’s 1600M Run

King Beheler, third place, 5:26.60

Men’s Long Jump

Jess Walkingstick, third place, 13-4.5

Men’s Shot Put

Zaynon Taylor, third place, 42-0

Jess Walkingstick, ninth place, 29-10

Following is a list of winners in each competition:

Men’s Events

55M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 6.85

300M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 37.97

500M Dash: Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 1:09.11

1000M Run: Nathan Frederick, Robbinsville, 2:43.04

1600M Run: Benjamin Frederick, Robbinsville, 4:57.33

3200M Run: Landon Boxberger, Robbinsville, 11:13.38

55M Hurdles, Sevyn Soares, Swain Co., 9.11

4x200M Relay: Swain Co., 1:40.08

High Jump: Elijah Dingle, Swain Co., 5-0

Long Jump: Sevyn Soares, Swain Co., 16-1

Triple Jump: Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 39-10

Pole Vault: Wyatt Outlaw, Swain Co., 10-6

Shot Put: Isiac Collins, Robbinsville, 53-0

Women’s Events

55M Dash: Ella McNeely, 8.00

300M Dash: Ella McNeely, 47.28

1000M Run: Carola Castellano-Martinez, Swain Co., 4:56.36

1600M Run: Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 5:27.73

55M Hurdles: Aniya Swartz, Rosman, 11.21

4x200M Relay: Rosman, 2:08.95

High Jump: Aniya Swartz, Rosman, 4-4

Pole Vault: Bristol Brown, Swain Co., 7-9

Shot Put: Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 36-9