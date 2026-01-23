CCS aligned with BIE strategic direction

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On Jan. 20, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) shared the 2024-2030 strategic direction of the BIE. The full strategic direction focuses on strengthening student success through cultural instruction, which Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) superintendent Consuela Girty says is already in motion for the school system.

“As a tribally operated school system, Cherokee Central Schools sees the BIE’s new Strategic Direction as confirmation of what we live every day: students thrive when identity, language, wellness, and strong instruction are woven together. At CCS, we don’t treat language and culture as an add-on; it should be a part of how we teach, lead, and build belonging,” she said.

“Our vision is clear – Empower our students; preserve our nation; ensure our future. That shows up in our daily work as we strengthen instruction, expand future readiness, and keep the Cherokee language connected to school life in meaningful ways. We will continue to reflect, measure what matters, and improve alongside our families and community partners—because Every Brave, Every Day means supporting the whole child while holding high expectations.”

Girty said some examples of their vision in action includes partnerships with tribal early childhood programs, operating a PreK within CCS, continuing to strengthen relationships with Dadiwonisi, the Snowbird Adult Language Program, and the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP), including adult language learners who are currently completing field experience in CCS classrooms, and supporting language initiatives, such as a Cherokee language video commentary led by Cherokee speakers and second language learners during a recent home basketball game against Robbinsville (One Feather article forthcoming on that initiative).

Girty added that the Cherokee Growing Readers Book Garden initiative is also part of CCS’s vision in alignment with the BIE strategic direction.

Girty said the CCS annual reports are available on their website and share more about CCS programs for student success.