OBITUARY: Richard Joseph Meuse Jr.

Richard Joseph Meuse Jr., 37, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at his residence.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Cherokee and worked as a warehouse clerk for The Cherokees. He graduated from Cherokee High School. As a youth, he attended Straight Fork Baptist Church, where he played Joseph in the Christmas play. He loved music, collectibles, and enjoyed vintage shopping.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Mickey J. Meuse; his father, Richard J. Meuse Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Oliver and Lorraine Meuse of Cohoes, New York; and his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Jane Taylor. Additionally, four paternal uncles, two maternal uncles, and several cousins also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia T. Meuse; brother, Steven J. Meuse; sisters, Julie A. Meuse, Amy Meuse (James), Stephanie Smith (Tyler), Kimberly Meuse, Jane, Holly (Troy), and Lori (Ira); nieces, DJ Hornbuckle, Nellie Lambert, and Alan Hubbard; nephews, Brendan A. Lambert, Jacolby Lambert, Wyatt Wright, Houson T. Hornbuckle Jr.; half-brother, Siah; great-uncle and great-aunt, Jack and Ruth Lossiah; great-aunt Dolly J. Taylor; and aunt and uncle, Benjamin and Judy Marble of New York, along with aunt, JoAnn Outhout of New York.

A memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.