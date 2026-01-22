January report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for January. I hope everyone has had a safe and productive start to the new year. As always, my report follows the standard format below.

Community Events

Jan. 12 – Groundbreaking Ceremony for “Cherokee Cultural Grounds”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the newly named Cherokee Cultural Grounds, formerly known as the ceremonial grounds in front of the Council House.

Project Updates

Recently Completed Projects

This section will be updated as projects are completed throughout calendar year 2026.

Projects Currently Underway or Nearing Completion

There have been no substantial changes to the projects listed below. As we move past the holiday season, more updates are expected in the coming months.

Nvdiyeli Trail

The project is nearing completion. A ribbon-cutting date will be announced once it is finalized.

Cherokee Cultural Grounds (formerly the Ceremonial Grounds)

As noted above, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Jan. 12.

Multipurpose Facility (Old High School Site)

The project remains in the design and development phase. A completion date has not yet been determined. (No change from December report.)

New Restroom Facilities – Historical Area (Indian Village and Fire Mountain Trails)

Designs have been approved, and the RFP process will begin soon. The goal is to complete this project before the new season opens. (No change from December report.)

Ordinances

(Any ordinance that has been passed, killed, or withdrawn will not appear on this list.)

Amendments to the Judicial Code, Chapter 7 of the Cherokee Code

Compliance with North Carolina State requirements for Underground Storage Tanks

Amendments to election laws

Amendments to CC Tribal Levy and other fees

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

3 at 9:30 a.m. – Tabled Ord. No. 6 (2025): Judicial Code

Recently Held Work Sessions

5 at 9 a.m. – Tabled Ord. No. 6 (2025): Judicial Code

5 at 10 a.m. – Tabled Ord. No. 75 (2025): Cannabis Control Board terms

5 at 11 a.m. – Tabled Ord. No. 76 (2025): TCGE/TGC terms

Monthly Question from Readers

This month, I want to focus on the Annual Report. First, I want to express my appreciation to everyone involved in producing this document. It requires significant effort and planning, and I am grateful for the transparency it provides to the public.

One item I would like to highlight is Days of Operating Cash. This financial metric measures how many days an organization can cover operating expenses assuming no additional cash inflow. For the Tribe, it reflects how long programs could continue if revenue from our enterprises were temporarily disrupted.

While this metric is useful for strategic planning, it can also create unnecessary concern by presenting a “worst-case scenario” that may not reflect our overall financial health. This leads to my question for EBCI members: Is this the type of information you want emphasized when discussing the Tribe’s financial position?

There are other commonly used financial measures that also demonstrate solvency—the ability to meet financial obligations—without focusing on revenue interruption scenarios. These include:

Debt-to-equity ratio

Financial leverage

Proprietary ratio

The debt-to-equity ratio compares total debt to total equity, or the value of our assets. This helps show whether projects are funded through debt or other resources. A higher ratio can indicate increased risk, but it may also reflect growth by leveraging outside funding rather than tribal cash.

Financial leverage measures the use of borrowed funds to increase returns. In many cases, projects are financed through debt so cash reserves can be used for other investments that earn more than the cost of borrowing. When projects generate revenue, higher financial leverage can be a positive indicator.

The proprietary ratio is the opposite – it shows how much of a project is funded with cash rather than debt. This approach reduces risk and is often appropriate for projects that are not intended to generate direct revenue. Recent projects such as Soco Falls and Whitewater Landing did not rely on tribal cash reserves and do not impact days of operating cash. While these projects do not generate direct revenue, they enhance tourism and community pride—benefits that are not easily reflected in financial statements but are highly valuable.

In closing, using Days of Operating Cash is not a poor measure of financial health. It is a helpful planning tool and provides insight into daily operating capacity. I also want to clearly state that the Tribe is in a strong financial position. This discussion is simply meant to highlight that there are multiple ways to present financial transparency to the public.

The Tribe operates as a business, and these metrics help assess our financial standing. The members of the EBCI are our shareholders, and it is our responsibility to share this information in a clear and understandable way, even when there may be differing opinions on direction.

Respectfully,

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

Painttown Community

(828) 736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov