EBCI tribal legislative updates (Jan. 22)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The One Feather will now provide regular legislative updates on various pieces of legislation of the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The focus will be on ordinances that change Cherokee Code, but sometimes resolutions of importance to the operation of the tribal government will also be included. The legislation is shown in the order in which they were introduced following the new ones for the week.

New Ordinances

There were no new ordinances submitted during the regular Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Legislation we’re currently watching

Ord. No. 6 (2025). This ordinance seeks to amend Chapter 7 (Judicial Code) of the Cherokee Code. The whereas section states that section “should be amended to clarify and add provisions controlling matters such as the structure and operation of the courts, the roles and powers of the judicial officers, and the procedures ensuring independent and impartial judicial officers”.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Cherokee Chief Justice Bradley Letts, was deemed read and tabled during Annual Dinilawigi on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Action: A work session was held on this ordinance on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. This ordinance was re-tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. This ordinance was re-tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. A work session is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

Ord. No. 11 (2025). This ordinance seeks to amend Chapter 113G of the Cherokee Code regarding underground storage tanks. The whereas section states, “Regulation of USTs (underground storage tanks) is an important topic because they often serve as holding containers for gasoline and petroleum products, which can cause environmental damage if leaked into the ground or into a water source; and updating regulation is also important because doing so is needed to maintain the Tribe’s Memorandum of Agreement with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through which UST owners and operators have access to North Carolina’s Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Michael LaVoie on behalf of the EBCI Natural Resources Dept., was deemed read and tabled during Annual Dinilawigi on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Action: A work session was held on this ordinance on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. This ordinance was re-tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. This ordinance was re-tabled during the DInilawigi session on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Ord. No. 54 (2025). This ordinance seeks to amend Cherokee Code Sections 105-4, 106-21, and 106-22 to “clarify remedies for failure to pay Tribal levy and other fees and to clarify when appeals may be made to Business Committee”.

The whereas section states, “Tribal law requires businesses operating in Cherokee to do so under a Business License issued by the Tribe and to pay Tribal levy and other amounts to the Tribe; and periodically, businesses fail to pay their levy obligations to the Tribe in a timely manner. Some sections within Cherokee Code Chapter 105 and Chapter 106 should be amended to clarify and make consistent the authorities and remedies available to the Tribe when a business fails to pay Tribal levy and other fees required by Tribal law.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by EBCI Attorney General Michael McConnell, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Action: This ordinance was re-tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.