COMMENTARY: The Standard

By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

“A flag or emblem formally used to show the central or rallying point of an army in battle,” www.thefreedictionary.com.

I remember, as a young man, watching war movies and being amazed at the bravery and patriotism of soldiers. And I have observed many military ceremonies. It is moving to watch flag-draped coffins carrying a soldier to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery. The flags give a sense of pride when they are presented at our events on the Qualla Boundary by our beloved veterans. Many times, national flags, along with Eagle staffs, lead the grand entries of our powwows.

Much like the old days, when there was reverence for what the flag represented, it is a symbol of national pride. Thousands upon thousands of indigenous American peoples have served with great distinction in the Armed Forces.

The relationship between America and its indigenous peoples is complex and, in some cases, contentious. After all, those immigrating into this country took for their own use land and resources that the Creator had for centuries provided for the indigenous tribes. It certainly is reasonable to think that when the first permanent settlement in the U.S. was established by the Spanish in 1565, and then by 1598 had settled the land now known as Texas and New Mexico (www.sandiego.gov), native peoples would begin to suspect that the intentions of the immigrants weren’t innocuous. There were pain and degradation of native peoples as their land and resources were taken and promises and treaties were broken. Eventually, their very existence was threatened, resulting in generations of trauma and bitterness that remain for many indigenous peoples today.

And yet, even after an unspeakable tragedy at the hands of those who came to this country speaking peace and coexistence, indigenous peoples worked to survive and thrive in the new world that the immigrants were forcing on and building around them. And in the face of pressure to be assimilated, generation after generation held on to their heritages and cultures. And even while conflicted because of the history of this country, the men and women of tribes have stood behind a flag to preserve, protect, and defend the nation and the land where they have lived for millennia.

But as we have moved from generation to generation, we have lost the veneration we once had for symbols of national patriotism, both federal and tribal. Patriotism has morphed from societal pride to individual pride. I think that in recent generations, the idea of unity has taken a brutal beating. Read your history. For most cultures, there is no time when people bond together and work for the common good as they do during a major conflict that challenges their way of life. In every major conflict, up to the Vietnam police action, nations, both their military and their civilian components, turned to face the challenge of oppressors. Vietnam was a turning point in that we lost the unity, the coalition of a common cause. We could not find the common thread of protecting the common good that bonded the civilian and military components of our nation.

So, during that period of transition, the U.S. flag became a rallying point for factions from within instead of a standard of unity against the threats from without. We went from a mentality of “You’re a grand old flag. You’re a high-flying flag. And forever in peace may you wave. You’re the emblem of the land I love. The home of the free and the brave.” (George M Cohan, 1906, You’re a Grand Old Flag) to many in the country see a national flag as a symbol not of nation but of governance. And as divided as the United States citizenry is regarding governance, particularly over the past generation, the national flag has become either a symbol of reverence of nation or one of condemnation of government.

The flag remains a powerful symbol of the status of national pride. Some revere it, protecting it from even touching the ground. It is a symbol of heroism and sacrifice when draped over the casket of a public servant, a memento of the memory of national bravery that is carefully folded and presented to a loved one. For those who have disdain for government or societal conditions, it has become a way to gain notoriety and possibly, to some extent, take out their frustrations concerning those conditions. One very popular and extreme practice is the burning of a national flag. Others throw it on the ground, spit on it, trample upon it, and find other provocative ways to use it to express their hatred for what it stands.

Flags hold their power as symbols. The flags of nations are their symbols of sovereignty. Flags are extensions of their identity. The care a nation provides for its official flag is indicative of the health of its nation.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ tribal flag is a mirror of the tribal seal. A gold (some say yellow) background with an exact representation of the tribal seal. There was a long history of dispute over the tribal identity in our name (Should we be “Indians” or “Nation”), and even symbols of who we are (olive leaves or oak leaves), trying to display peace or resilience as part of our moniker. And while several resolutions were put into law about the use of the tribal seal, the actual codifying of a description or definition as to what the tribal seal or flag is seems to have been missed in the discussion. Surely, a seal used by the tribe was trademarked with the federal government so that the tribe may control the use of the trademarked seal, but it was adopted by resolution and not incorporated into the Cherokee Code. Looking for some indication of our tribal meaning behind the flag, I found (actually, our assistant editor supplied) a copy of Resolution 471, which should be a legal protocol for the use and presentation of the tribal flag. I say “should be” because, since there isn’t a ready reference for our government or community of tribal resolutions, it is likely that most of us don’t know what that protocol says, and it is not likely to be enforced to any degree.

Speaking of the health of a nation being represented in its flags, I make it a regular practice to notice the condition of the flags that our government flies, in addition to those our businesses and community fly above our establishments. In many cases, if you look at the conditions of those flags, especially the tribal flag, and you try to assess the health of our tribal nation by the way they are kept. You might get the impression that our tribe is on life support. Tattered, faded, and frayed flags may be found wherever you may roam on the Qualla Boundary.

That is why I say that we have lost touch with the meaning of that national standard. In Indian Country, it is common practice to make use of a seal as an official flag. So far, so good. Now, the tribal nations of Montana have established and put out a “Tribal Flags and Seals Brochure” through the University of Montana Native American Studies Department. It explains the symbolism of each element of the member nations’ seals and flags.

To quote, “The flags of the eight tribal nations reflect unique cultures and histories and are powerful symbols of their sovereign status.”

Do we ever consider what our flag means to us? To others? Is it a symbol of Cherokee pride? Or just something that looks good as a backdrop for a special event, tourist photo opportunity, or some other mundane use? Do we run it up the flagpole and then forget it’s even there until it is so battered, ragged, and faded that it is somewhat difficult to envision it being a symbol of sovereignty and unity?

The psychological power of the flag cannot be overstated. When a battle was won, one of the essential acts was the lowering of the defeated flag and the raising of the conqueror’s flag. When ships wanted to signal their surrender, they would lower their standard (their flag). Planting flags on Mount Everest is a symbol of national pride, personal achievement, and recognition of the causes of those making the perilous journey to the top. As Gene Cernan, Apollo 17 astronaut, planted the U.S. flag on the moon, he said, “This was one of the proudest moments of my life. I guarantee it.”

For me, flags are reminders of who and what we are. It shines a light on our history and culture. It honors our ancestors who fought to make and keep us who we are. It is our rallying symbol when we are challenged. It is our symbol of hope when all seems lost. We shouldn’t take it for granted. We shouldn’t disrespect it. We should not neglect it. It is our standard.